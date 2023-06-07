Duane 'will give my everything' for World Cup swansong, mulls club affiliation with Durbell

Duane Vermeulen is prepared to throw everything into making the Springbok squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Vermeulen, 36, has confirmed that 2023 will be his last year as a player.

After leaving Irish side Ulster, he is currently without a representative team but has considered joining his local club in Durbanville.

It was while going to rent a generator for a charity function his wife was helping with that Duane Vermeulen remembered again how important the Springboks are to South Africans, and why he has promised to do everything within his power to be part of the squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

"I haven't played rugby in South Africa for two years while I was with Ulster in the United Rugby Championship, and the last time I was in the Cape playing rugby was in 2015. But the minute I walked into the rental shop these two guys immediately recognised me and started talking rugby. I truly believe Nelson Mandela's quote that sport has the power to change the world, and I believe the Springboks play a massive role in this in South Africa," says Vermeulen.

WATCH | Bok centre Am: '4 or 5 favourites' for Rugby World Cup

And it's exactly why one of South Africa's most decorated rugby players is putting everything into making the squad for what will be his final Rugby World Cup before he retires from a game that has been part of his life since he was a young boy, raised by a single mom, who dreamt of Springbok glory.

"I'm focused on this Rugby World Cup. If I play, I'll give it my everything. If I carry a bag or I'm on the bench, I'll give it my everything. If I'm on the sidelines helping younger players or working like a coach, I'll give it my everything. I would love to be a part of it and end my career on a proper high.

"Winning the Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of a player's career. If I could be part of that again and defend that title with this team, that would be incredible. But I'd also like the opportunity to sign off on my own terms. There are a lot of players that don't get to sign off on their own terms.

"For me, I'd like to say farewell to the game in my own significant way. I want to pay homage to the game which has given me so much in my life, and this would be a good way for me to say thank you to rugby. If I'm not selected, it will be tough. But I know that at the end of this year I'm done, and I've got a few months to give it my everything, and I won't hold back. I'm going to push as hard as I can. There is still some fight in me, and I won't take it easy on the guys challenging in my position."

Such is Vermeulen's desire to make this Springbok squad that the man without a top-level team at the moment is considering joining the local Durbell Rugby Club in the Durbanville-Belville region to qualify him for Rugby World Cup selection.

"I believe you need to be affiliated with a club to play in the Rugby World Cup, and I've asked the Springbok management if I could be affiliated with Durbell, the rugby club that is a block away from my home.

"I was offered an extension on my contract with Ulster, but I had a good chat with my wife and said I can only play rugby for so long. There comes a stage in your life when you need to take a step back. I've got two boys growing up and I've missed out on a lot of family things. So I wanted to come home and be with my family."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

And much like missing his family in the time he has been overseas, Vermeulen says he's also missed his Springbok family.

"When you're away from the Springboks and you're not in the mix anymore you miss that feeling. It's very special and you can't really explain it to anybody. It's something you always want to be a part of. And I like to think I'm always learning more and becoming a better player every day. There are always new tricks of the trade that you pick up in your career. That's why I've really enjoyed playing rugby abroad because you pick up on different styles and you can bring it back.

"I truly believe I can still make a difference on and off the field for the Springboks."

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



