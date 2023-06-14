1h ago

Dyantyi's return gets Erasmus vote of confidence: 'We can hopefully pick him for Boks again'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Steve Haag/Gallo Images
  • Aphiwe Dyantyi's impending return to rugby action has been given a vote of confidence by SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who said all players deserve a second chance.
  • Dyantyi is on the verge of completing the four-year ban he copped in 2019 when prohibited substances were found in his system.
  • Erasmus also said it's nearly impossible for players to avoid drug testing, especially in their setup.

Aphiwe Dyantyi's impending return to rugby in two months has been given a vote of confidence by the rugby person who matters most: SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Speaking at the Southern Sun Hotel in Pretoria - ironically, it's the last place Dyantyi had a Springbok press engagement in 2019 before news of his drug test emerged - Erasmus said he not only believes in second chances, but he hopes Dyantyi will play well enough at the Sharks to make the Bok squad again.

With Dyantyi's return date set for 14 August, he will miss out on the World Cup travelling squad to be announced on 8 August.

Dyantyi, who in 2019 was banned for four years when his urine sample tested positive for three S1 category steroidal substances (methandienone, methyltestosterone, and LGD-4033), was unveiled as a new signing by the Sharks on Tuesday.

Dyantyi was playing at the Lions at the time of his ban and was a crucial part of Erasmus' 2018 Springboks squad.

"I believe in second chances. If there's a ban and that's what the disciplinary decided, he's served his ban and it must have been tough on him," Erasmus said.

"I really do hope he comes back through the pain, and I really hope he does well for the Sharks, from where we can hopefully pick him for the Boks again.

"I know there are a lot of people who don't feel the same way, but that's why there was a time period with the ban."

Dyantyi wasn't the first Springbok player to test positive for drugs, but he was the first one to fall under the extensive ban set out by the World Anti-Doping Agency that covers an entire four-year, tournament-to-tournament ban for positive drugs tests.

Erasmus said it was not his place to judge Dyantyi, but said players now fully understand the consequences that come with positive drugs tests.

Erasmus said players undergo rigorous drug testing which means they aren't in a position to get away with the use of performance-enhancers.

"Look, I'm not judging him, but if you look at the penalty he paid, four years is not worth it and four years is long," Erasmus said.

"It would be nonsensical for a player, especially in this day in age, to do that because you just can't get away with it.

"There are at least four to five players who are tested every day, especially over the past two years at every camp.

"There's not a day that goes by without a player being tested and I don't think you need something like that at the highest level."

Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksrugby world cupjacques nienabersiya kolisipretoriarugby
