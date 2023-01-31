Eben Etzebeth scoops top SA Rugby award as Stormers, Dobson honoured

The winners and finalists (where applicable) for 2022 are: SA Rugby Player of the Year: Eben Etzebeth Finalists: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Canan Moodie (Springboks / Vodacom Bulls) Finalists: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Junior Springboks / South Africa 'A' / Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks / Sharks), Evan Roos (Springboks / Stormers), Henco van Wyk (South Africa 'A' / Emirates Lions) Springbok Women's Player of the Year: Nadine Roos Finalists: Lusanda Dumke, Aseza Hele, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: JC Pretorius Finalists: Selvyn Davids, Zain Davids Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Finalists: Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruan Venter Team of the Year: Stormers Finalists: Pumas, Springboks Coach of the Year: John Dobson (Stormers) Finalists: Jacques Nienaber (Springboks), Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas) Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Sebastian de Klerk (Pumas) Finalists: Willie Engelbrecht (Pumas), Devon Williams (Pumas) Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Jaywinn Juries (Down Touch Griffons) Finalists: Jaiden Baron (Boland Kavaliers), Duan Pretorius (Down Touch Griffons) Provincial Women's Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies) Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron United Rugby Championship Player of the Season (announced last year): Evan Roos (Stormers) Finalists: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Marcell Coetzee (Bulls), Warrick Gelant (Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka

President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander hailed the experienced Etzebeth and his role within the Springbok team.

"Eben has been a Springbok stalwart for more than a decade and it's just amazing to see how he keeps getting better with age, playing with maturity and providing valuable leadership to the Springboks," said Alexander in a press release.

"The Boks are building on depth and experience with an eye on the Rugby World Cup later this year, and I think they are in a good space under the coaching of Jacques Nienaber and the captaincy of Siya, but Eben's role can't be underestimated as he is not only the most experienced member of the squad, but he also sets the example for younger players and was widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet last year.

"Looking at the quality of young talent coming through, Canan was deservedly voted as the Young Player of the Year, but the other names of the list of nominees are all expected to still make a major mark on South African rugby, which bodes very well for the future.

"The new year is already in full swing, but there is still a lot of rugby to be played and all eyes will be on France in September and October when the Boks defend the Webb Ellis Cup.

"I would like to congratulate every winner on their awards and wish them well for the next year, but I would also like to thank all the players, young and old, their coaches and team management, match officials, administrators, all our loyal sponsors and all other role players for making 2022 a season to remember."