11m ago

add bookmark

Eben Etzebeth scoops top SA Rugby award as Stormers, Dobson honoured

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth was on Tuesday named SA Rugby's Player of the Year for 2022 following a string of superb performances with the national team.

Etzebeth earned the prestigious award for the first time after losing out to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi last year.

Last July, Etzebeth notched up his 100th Test against Wales and was a constant star in the green and gold, along with fellow nominees for the top award in Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Frans Malherbe.

Meanwhile, Nadine Roos was named Springbok Women's Player of the Year and Canan Moodie won the Young Player of the Year award.

Hard-working forward JC Pretorius won the award for Springbok Sevens Player of the Year during a season in which the Blitzboks won four tournaments and just missed out on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title.

The Stormers, who won the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) last year, was voted as Team of the Year, with John Dobson taking the Coach of the Year award.

The winners and finalists (where applicable) for 2022 are:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Eben Etzebeth

Finalists: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Canan Moodie (Springboks / Vodacom Bulls)

Finalists: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Junior Springboks / South Africa 'A' / Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks / Sharks), Evan Roos (Springboks / Stormers), Henco van Wyk (South Africa 'A' / Emirates Lions)

Springbok Women's Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Finalists: Lusanda Dumke, Aseza Hele, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: JC Pretorius

Finalists: Selvyn Davids, Zain Davids

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Finalists: Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruan Venter

Team of the Year: Stormers

Finalists: Pumas, Springboks

Coach of the Year: John Dobson (Stormers)

Finalists: Jacques Nienaber (Springboks), Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Sebastian de Klerk (Pumas)

Finalists: Willie Engelbrecht (Pumas), Devon Williams (Pumas)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Jaywinn Juries (Down Touch Griffons)

Finalists: Jaiden Baron (Boland Kavaliers), Duan Pretorius (Down Touch Griffons)

Provincial Women's Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies)

Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

United Rugby Championship Player of the Season (announced last year): Evan Roos (Stormers)

Finalists: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Marcell Coetzee (Bulls), Warrick Gelant (Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka

President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander hailed the experienced Etzebeth and his role within the Springbok team.

"Eben has been a Springbok stalwart for more than a decade and it's just amazing to see how he keeps getting better with age, playing with maturity and providing valuable leadership to the Springboks," said Alexander in a press release.

"The Boks are building on depth and experience with an eye on the Rugby World Cup later this year, and I think they are in a good space under the coaching of Jacques Nienaber and the captaincy of Siya, but Eben's role can't be underestimated as he is not only the most experienced member of the squad, but he also sets the example for younger players and was widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet last year.

"Looking at the quality of young talent coming through, Canan was deservedly voted as the Young Player of the Year, but the other names of the list of nominees are all expected to still make a major mark on South African rugby, which bodes very well for the future.

"The new year is already in full swing, but there is still a lot of rugby to be played and all eyes will be on France in September and October when the Boks defend the Webb Ellis Cup.

"I would like to congratulate every winner on their awards and wish them well for the next year, but I would also like to thank all the players, young and old, their coaches and team management, match officials, administrators, all our loyal sponsors and all other role players for making 2022 a season to remember."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokseben etzebethrugby
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
14% - 2649 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 777 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
82% - 15496 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo