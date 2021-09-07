Springboks

40m ago

add bookmark

Eddie Jones demands swift end to Erasmus case

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
England coach Eddie Jones. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
England coach Eddie Jones. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

England head coach Eddie Jones said on Monday he has demanded a quick conclusion to the disciplinary action launched against South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to set an example to the sport.

Erasmus criticised Australian referee Nic Berry in a 62-minute long video released before the Springboks' second Test against the British and Irish Lions in July.

Erasmus highlighted 36 clips which he claims show mistakes by Berry and other officials in the match Lions won 22-17.

South Africa won the second Test and eventually took the series.

A date has yet to be set for Erasmus' misconduct hearing but World Rugby chiefs are expected to make an example of him.

Asked about the video, Jones said swift action was needed to quash that kind of public outburst.

"It should be dealt with quickly," Jones told the BBC.

"We need to make sure that we have respect in the game because we are asking kids to be respectful to the referee and if they see examples of players or coaches being disrespectful to the referee it gives them an excuse to do it at their level."

Jones did concede that refereeing standards could be improved if the officials worked better as a unit.

"The game is in a good place but we have to be careful and I think there are some issues in the game we need to look at very carefully," he said.

"One of them is the diligence of the referees to referee the important part of the game well.

"Rassie made his famous video and I don't think that is correct, but we need to make sure the referees work as a three a lot harder than they do at the moment to ensure that particularly at the breakdown we get what we need to get, which is a fair contest between contest and continuity.

"But there is an appropriate way to do it and that is being respectful to the referee."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandspringboksrassie erasmuseddie jonesrugbesering
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 725 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 2540 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 785 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 361 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The legend uncovered in Conor McGregor: Notorious

5h ago
Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone

5h ago
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

4h ago
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo