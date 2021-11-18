Springboks

Eddie Jones expects his 'weak' pack to make statement against Boks

Khanyiso Tshwaku
England coach Eddie Jones. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • England coach Eddie Jones said his side will have something to prove against the Springboks when they meet on Saturday.
  • Jones made front-row changes that will see Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire front up against SA's excellent front row.
  • Jones said his pack is not weak. 

A bullish England coach Eddie Jones said his side will show the Springboks what they're made of when the sides meet at Twickenham on Saturday.

Jones named a young front row with Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire starting at prop and hooker respectively while versatile forward Courtney Lawes will captain the side while playing flank in Owen Farrell's absence

Jones also opted for a six/two split that sees loose forwards Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds occupying spots on the bench.

Jones said he was aware of South Africa's historical dominance over England, but said his pack isn't weak and will Jacques Nienaber's side a thing or two on Saturday.

"You have to get stuck in because there's no getting away from the fight, but there are other opportunities to hurt them in other ways," Jones said.

"Physicality is an important part of Test rugby and if you look at the history between SA and England, they've got a 65 percent record and I think it's based on their physicality.

"In the World Cup final where they beat us fair and square, they knew where our weaknesses were, but our forward pack isn't weak and we'll have a chance to show that on Saturday.

"We'll also try to expose the weakness in their game which they do have."

Jones preferred not to comment on SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus's sanctioning at te

"I believe it is under review, so I don't think it would be circumspect for me to comment on the matter," Jones said.

Jones also picked Joe Marchant on the wing with the view of countering the Boks' aerial battle.

"We know that South Africa like coming through the air and they've got a fairly stated game plan," Jones said.

"Winning in the air is an important part of their game and we feel that Joe Marchant is good in that department and brings the ability to contest there.

"He's a strong runner with the ball and he suits the way we want to play this week."

Teams

England  

15 Freddie Steward; 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May; 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs; 8 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie Blamire, 1 Bevan Rodd

Substitutes: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Max Malins

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox NcheSubstitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

