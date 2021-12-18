Eddie Jones questions if Bok veterans will still be at their peak at 2023 RWC

England coach Eddie Jones, while praising World Cup winners South Africa for their Test series win against the British and Irish Lions, has questioned whether older players in the Springbok side would be at their best come the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking on former England hooker Brian Moore's Full Contact podcast, Jones, who was at the helm for the Red Roses when they lost 31-12 in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final to South Africa, wasn't sure if age wouldn't count against some players.

"Any team that wins a World Cup and a Lions series in the space of two years is a serious, serious team," Jones said,

"But if you look at their age profile, they are getting older.

"Whether those players can sustain for another two years to the World Cup is a question.