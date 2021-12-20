Eddie Jones rates Rassie infamous video: 9/10 for accuracy, zero for respect

England head coach Eddie Jones rated Rassie Erasmus' infamous video, giving the banned SA Rugby director of rugby nine out of 10 for accuracy and zero for respect.

Jones admitted to Alex Payne and Mike Tindall on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that he watched Erasmus' full 62-minute video which sent shockwaves across the globe during the British & Irish Lions series.

World Rugby banned Erasmus from all rugby-related activity for two months after being found guilty of misconduct.

"For accuracy, it's probably nine out of 10 but for respect probably zero out of 10," said Jones in his typical part-jest, part-scathing demeanour.

But Jones understood that rugby faces a problem with officiating as more coaches have taken umbrage with refereeing decisions and the continuous inconsistent interpretation of the game's laws.

"We've seen Rassie do it, we've seen Dave Rennie explode. We've got a problem with the referee, and every coach feels like that at some stage," said Jones.

"We (England) had that game against Wales in the Six Nations where there were two tries that weren't tries.

"But we can't afford to act like that because it's just going to make it worse. What I think we need to do is simplify how we use technology, give the referee respect and be really hard on coaches who criticise the referee."

Getty Images

World Rugby handed Wallabies coach Dave Rennie a "written warning" for his tirade at match officials following Australia's loss to Wales in Cardiff.

'Doing a Rassie'

Erasmus, on the other hand, will be allowed to return to his director of rugby role after the two-month ban but will still be required to serve a match-day ban until 30 September 2022.

This will see him miss out on Wales' inbound tour to South Africa in July next year, as well as the Rugby Championship.

Jones said he's felt like "doing a Rassie or a Rennie" plenty of times in the past but learnt from incidents from earlier in his coaching career to rein himself in when it came to taking shots at officials.

"I got in trouble when I was young, in 2007, I think. I sprayed this referee after a Reds game, and I got fined AUS$10 000, and I had to pay it myself, and I had to pay AUS$5 000 in legal fees. So, it was expensive," he said.

"And it wasn't good for the game. You set a bad precedent for your team because you're saying you can carry on like that.

"Then, [the player] gives away a penalty and says something to the referee, and it makes it very hard to coach him in that area.

"I decided after that I wasn't going to say anything, and I've stuck to that probably 99% of the time."