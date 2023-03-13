Elton Jantjies back with the Boks? Flyhalf hasn't given up on World Cup spot

Elton Jantjies has made it his goal to be included in the Springboks' World Cup squad.

Jantjies was released from the Bok squad last year after an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Jantjies now plays for French club Agen and he is determined to play himself into World Cup contention.

Jantjies' last Test was against the Wallabies in Adelaide on 22 August - a game the Boks lost 25-17.

The 32-year-old did not make the Springboks' squad for last year's year-end European tour as he was without a club and lacked match fitness. His absence came after an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee made headlines and he was sent home while the Boks were in Argentina.

Jantjies' off-field escapades led to his Japanese club, the Red Hurricanes, tearing up his contract, before he got snapped up by French ProD2 side Agen.

"I definitely believe that hard work and good play will still give me the opportunity to play myself into the World Cup squad," he told Afrikaans newspaper Rapport.

"My coach at Agen (Bernard Goutta) also supports me a lot in my pursuit. He is working hard on me so that I'm ready for the World Cup. I am satisfied with my own game. Of course, there is room for improvement.

"My attention is currently on Agen. With my level of play, it will give me an opportunity to play for my country in June.

"The World Cup is my number one priority. My preparation in Agen is all to prepare for the Boks this year."

The Boks will play two Tests at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup defence.

The Bok squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August, with the global showpiece event running from 8 September to 28 October.



