2h ago

Share

Elton Jantjies back with the Boks? Flyhalf hasn't given up on World Cup spot

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)
  • Elton Jantjies has made it his goal to be included in the Springboks' World Cup squad.
  • Jantjies was released from the Bok squad last year after an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.
  • Jantjies now plays for French club Agen and he is determined to play himself into World Cup contention.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies has his sights set on making the 33-man Springbok squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Jantjies' last Test was against the Wallabies in Adelaide on 22 August - a game the Boks lost 25-17.

The 32-year-old did not make the Springboks' squad for last year's year-end European tour as he was without a club and lacked match fitness. His absence came after an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee made headlines and he was sent home while the Boks were in Argentina.

READ | Rassie looks set to 'get his way' on Nigel Owens appointment

Jantjies' off-field escapades led to his Japanese club, the Red Hurricanes, tearing up his contract, before he got snapped up by French ProD2 side Agen.

"I definitely believe that hard work and good play will still give me the opportunity to play myself into the World Cup squad," he told Afrikaans newspaper Rapport.

"My coach at Agen (Bernard Goutta) also supports me a lot in my pursuit. He is working hard on me so that I'm ready for the World Cup. I am satisfied with my own game. Of course, there is room for improvement.

"My attention is currently on Agen. With my level of play, it will give me an opportunity to play for my country in June.

"The World Cup is my number one priority. My preparation in Agen is all to prepare for the Boks this year."

The Boks will play two Tests at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup defence.

The Bok squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August, with the global showpiece event running from 8 September to 28 October.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrwc 2023elton jantjiesherman mostertrugby
loading... Live
Titans 319/10
North West 148/10 & 24/1
View More
loading... Live
Lions 171/8
Dolphins 329/10
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 198/10
Warriors 352/10 & 53/1
View More
loading... Live
Boland 212/10
Knights 493/10
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
57% - 3612 votes
Lewis Hamilton
18% - 1156 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 726 votes
George Russell
3% - 211 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo