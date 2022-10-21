Elton Jantjies breaks silence on Springbok end-year tour snub: 'I fully understand the decision'

Elton Jantjies says he "fully understands and supports" the decision to leave him out of the national team’s end-year European tour.

Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Jantjies would not be considered for the November Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

In a rueful post, Jantjies wrote that he sought professional help to get his personal life and career back on track.

Although the full touring squad has yet to be named, Jantjies' snub from the team raised plenty of eyebrows, especially considering the Boks are already without their incumbent flyhalf Handre Pollard, who is injured.

Although the full touring squad has yet to be named, Jantjies’ snub from the team raised plenty of eyebrows, especially considering the Boks are already without their incumbent flyhalf Handre Pollard, who is injured.

"Given the wide reporting regarding my omission from the Springbok squad and clarification from the coaching staff that I was not up for selection for the November tour, I would like to place it on record that I fully understand [and] support the decision," Jantjies wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Jantjies was the subject of huge controversy stemming from a private soiree he had in Nelspruit outside the team hotel, which resulted in reports that he failed to settle a guesthouse bill amounting to R26 000 in August.

Reports also suggested that he was having an affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee, which were strongly denied by both parties.

However, Simjee, who was let go from the Bok camp alongside Jantjies during the Rugby Championship away trip to Argentina, would return to her job.

The 32-year-old wrote in a remorseful, rueful tone in his social media post, saying he sought professional help to ensure he got his personal life and career back on track.

"The fact of the matter is that I have not played rugby since the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and that, in the last few weeks, I have kept to my public and personal promise to seek professional help and focus on my mental health to ensure that I get my personal life and career back on track. It was the best decision I’ve ever made," wrote Jantjies.

"I’ve been training throughout, and I’m in a good space mentally and physically.

"I have received fantastic support from a therapeutic team with whom I have been working closely to ensure that my personal welfare remains my top focus and priority, and I know it will require hard work and a huge effort to remain on this path.

"However, I’m fully committed and hope to return to the rugby field as a better man and player.

"I have no doubt this decision will benefit me personally, my rugby career, my family, and SA’s faithful rugby supporters. Thanks, Elton Jantjies."

On Tuesday, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Jantjies would not be considered for the November Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

