Springboks

10 Nov

add bookmark

Elton Jantjies cross-kicks Springbok attention away towards 'challenging' Finn Russell

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Elton Jantjies has deflected attention on his start for the Springboks this weekend towards his direct opponent, Finn Russell.
  • The pivot praised the Scottish play-maker for his ability to dictate play and says he'll be a real threat.
  • Jantjies, despite his aversion to talking about himself, is embracing his responsibility as the conductor of the Bok assault.

Elton Jantjies, as he's deftly done for the whole of his career, cross-kicked the attention centred on him starting at flyhalf for the Springboks this weekend into the hands of his direct opponent, Scotland's Finn Russell.

The 31-year-old pivot is notoriously averse to answering questions about himself or taking any credit, once again on Wednesday reiterating that "I've always said it: It's not about me, it's just about the team".

Instead, Jantjies highlighted Russell's threat as the spearhead for a "different" Scottish combination that will be keen to topple the world champions.

READ | Still doubted, Elton Jantjies' 'specific skill-set' gets full Springbok backing for Scots

"We all saw what Finn's capable of in that last Test against the British & Irish Lions. I really believe he made a big difference," said the Bok No 10.

"He challenged our group in a different way. At least we had some experience of his ability, so it’s just about focusing on our system and make sure we stop whatever he throws at us.

"We need to look at Scotland as a whole too. It's not the same team we faced in 2018 (a game won 26-20 by the Boks), it’s a different looking one.

"There are younger players that are keen to test themselves against us and they'll offer something else."

Neatly, Russell earlier in the day also kept his cards close to the chest, quipping that South Africa shouldn't just expect him to break the line unexpectedly or conjure up one of his magical passes.

"The Boks (apparently) expected Australia to run everything but they actually kicked everything, which was a different approach from them," said the Scottish flyhalf.

"It’s just a small thing but I think they were on to something, so I might just kick a lot to try to throw them off a little bit."

It forms part of a broader theme of the Springboks expecting anything from hosts that have shown some impressive versatility over the past year or so.

"Let’s see on Saturday what they’re going to bring. We’ll see in the first 10-15 minutes of the game how they want to play and that’s the only window where we can find solutions," said Jantjies.

"We can now only focus on ourselves and get better as a group."

Jantjies, however, is embracing the challenge that's been laid down to him by national coach Jacques Nienaber.

"The responsibility is on me to lead the boys in certain aspects of our game and make sure that we execute the things we’ve been working on as a group, making sure we’re aligned.

"That’s my job."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:00 (SA time).  

Teams:

Scotland

TBA

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Frans Steyn

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
38% - 3338 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
10% - 917 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
52% - 4539 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo