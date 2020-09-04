Springboks

Elton Jantjies gives Rassie Erasmus a scare over 'fight' with Cornal Hendricks

Elton Jantjies (Gallo Images)
Elton Jantjies (Gallo Images)

Springbok flyhalf and World Cup winner Elton Jantjies received an unexpected call from national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus for his billed 'fight' with Cornal Hendricks.

This week, the Bulls and Lions both made waves on social media by promoting the "fight" between the two players, with many believing that they were going to step into the ring against each other on Wednesday.

As it turns out, that never happened as Jantjies and Hendricks instead took part in a virtual duel called the 'Battle of the Backs' that could be viewed by followers on social media. 

Speaking to the Citizen, Jantjies confirmed that the hype around the event had even sparked a call from a concerned Erasmus. 

"Rassie phoned me earlier this week asking me about this fight I was going to be having with Cornal (Hendricks)," Jantjies said. 

"He wanted to know what was happening and was worried I might get injured."

Known for being one of the hardest working professional in South African rugby when it comes to fitness, Jantjies added that he used boxing regularly as a training exercise and that he was not against a stint in the sport once he had retired from the rugby field. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

