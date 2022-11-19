1h ago

add bookmark

Elton Jantjies' next move confirmed, joins second division French club

accreditation
AFP
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who was recently sent home from the tour of Argentina allegedly for having an affair with the team dietician, has joined French second division side Agen, the club announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who has 46 caps and was in the squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will join Agen, who are currently fifth in the Pro D2, with immediate effect after signing a contract that takes him through to the end of the 2023/24 season.

"Very happy to welcome Elton Jantjies this season and in 23/24. High quality support and experience for our young players. Can't wait to see him wear the colours of Agen," tweeted the club president Jean-Francois Fonteneau.

Jantjies has some experience already of playing in France having made three appearances for Pau in the Top 14 in the spring of 2021.

He has not played in official competition, however, since his last South Africa cap against Australia on August 27 -- he was left out of the squad that is touring the Northern hemisphere.

In September, Jantjies was sent home from Buenos Aires after media reports emerged about an alleged affair with the team dietician -- he dismissed the claims as being untrue.

Earlier this month, Jantjies denied reports he had spent time in a drugs rehabilitation clinic but admitted he had instead checked into a rehabilitation centre in Cape Town due to rugby injuries and to treat his insomnia.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokselton jantjiesrugby
loading... Live
Italy 21
South Africa 49
View More
loading... Live
Wales 12
Georgia 10
View More
loading... Live
Italy 21
South Africa 49
View More
loading... Live
KwaZulu-Natal Inland 228/10
Northern Cape 99/3
View More
loading... Live
Border 336/10 & 0/1
Easterns 231/10
View More
loading... Live
South Western Districts 611/5
Limpopo 274/10 & 37/0
View More
loading... Live
Titans 648/10
Knights 243/10 & 227/5
View More
loading... Live
North West 169/10 & 7/0
Lions 362/10 & 203/8
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 166/10 & 390/10
Dolphins 285/10 & 15/1
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
21% - 1805 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
79% - 6743 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo