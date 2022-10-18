Elton Jantjies sidelined from Springbok tour, team dietician Simjee returns

Elton Jantjies will not be selected for the Springboks' year-end tour to Europe.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says it was difficult to pick Jantjies given his lack of game time.

Jantjies has not played a match since August and was the centre of massive controversy last month.

Elton Jantjies will not be part of the Springbok squad that will travel to Europe for four Tests in November, casting further doubts over his international future.

The 32-year-old has not played for his country since 27 August against the Wallabies and then, the following month, he was sent home from Argentina after explosive reports alleged he had an affair with Bok team dietician Zeenat Simjee and stayed in a Mbombela guest lodge without paying his bill upon leaving earlier in the Rugby Championship.

Jantjies and Simjee were both sent home to deal with the personal matter, though they were not considered to have breached any team protocol.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday, however, confirmed that Jantjies would not be considered for the November Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

Simjee would be back with the team.

"There was that personal reporting on him while we were on tour just before a really important Test match, and we mutually agreed with Elton that we would allow him to go back home and handle these personal matters," said Erasmus.

"We didn't know what was true and what was not true.

"Since that, he hasn't played any rugby, so for us to be able to select him currently ... we just haven't seen him play.

"What we would love to do is just compare him to the other flyhalves on pure form, but unfortunately we couldn't do that on Elton because he hasn't played since."

While this latest development will only raise further questions over whether Jantjies has played his final Test for the Boks, Erasmus insisted the door was not closed on the 2019 World Cup winner while he also provided some context around the situation.

"Elton is a Japanese player, he's not contracted to SA Rugby, he's not a PONI (Player of National Interest)," said Erasmus.

"If he's not involved during a match-week, then he's free to take the weekend off in his personal capacity. We can't be held responsible if a guy isn't paying his water and electricity bill. What he does in his personal capacity is his business.

"He wasn't part of the match squad [for the All Blacks that weekend], so he broke no team protocols. The only reason we're not selecting him is because he's not playing any rugby currently. We can't compare him to fellow flyhalves for now, but a fit Elton Jantjies is four years younger than Jonny Sexton and if he plays good rugby, the door will always be open for him."

Erasmus also confirmed that team dietician Zeenat Simjee, who Jantjies was alleged to have the affair with, would travel with the Boks.

"Zeenat is definitely joining us. I just want to reiterate that she wasn't sent home as part of a sanctioning. She came back to merely deal with personal reports that were written about her," said Erasmus.

"The alleged incidents happened when the Springboks weren't in [match-week] camp. She went home to be closer to her family and to deal with the reports. None of those reported events happened when we were in camp.

"She wasn't punished at all. She needed to get to her family, specifically her father and get some assistance, whether it was legal or emotional support for going through a difficult time.

"It was also a measure to give the team the best opportunity to focus for the last two weeks of the Rugby Championship campaign. That was important. There's no ammunition not to take her on tour."