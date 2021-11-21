Springboks

England a different 'animal' from RWC 2019 final: 'They got behind us quite easily'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Joe Marchant of England tackling Damian de Allende of South Africa. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Joe Marchant of England tackling Damian de Allende of South Africa. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson once said.

Those words rang true when England bloodied the Springboks with some neatly put together tries early in Saturday night's clash at Twickenham.

Manu Tuilagi, who started at wing against the Wallabies a week prior, moved back to his familiar midfield slot to inflict the most devastating damage one can possibly do in just seven minutes.

He limped off after scoring England's first try, but that had little effect on Eddie Jones' side as they scored through fullback Freddie Steward and, later, debutant Raffie Quirke.

They played with the panache and fearlessness last seen when they ousted the All Blacks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-finals - a performance they failed to replicate in the final against South Africa.

Bok centre Damian de Allende said they looked a markedly different side to the one they swept aside at the International Stadium Yokohama in their previous meeting two years back.

"They were definitely a different side from 2019," said De Allende after England's 27-26 win.

"After they lost Manu, an exceptional player who is direct and strong with the ball, they had three playmakers on the field.

"They got to the width (wide channels) quite nicely, and I don't think we adjusted well enough to that.

"When you try to get to the wide channels, you have to execute well and have excellent passers, and they did that well [on Saturday night].

"We'll have a good look at this game when we're together again, and we'll have to learn from what they did in the field.

"I felt they got behind us quite easily with their plan. Hopefully, we can improve the next time we meet them."

Despite the sluggish start and myriad spurned opportunities, Springboks looked to have burgled a win in the second half when Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn penalties added to Makazole Mapimpi's try.

But Marcus Smith, who had his best performance in white, scored a last-gasp penalty that put the dagger to the Bok cause.

It means the Springboks ended 2021 with five losses from their 13 matches and eight wins, including a British & Irish Lions series win.

