11m ago

England prop Marler: Cheslin Kolbe 'took the piss out of me'

Cheslin Kolbe (Getty)
Cheslin Kolbe (Getty)

Monday marked exactly one year since the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Yokohama with that famous 32-12 win over Eddie Jones' England. 

It will go down as one of the great days in South African rugby history and Monday was a celebration, with the Bok players who were part of that magical day sharing their memories on social media

One of the more comical reactions on Monday, however, did not come from a South African. 

England prop Joe Marler was on the field in the final when Bok hero Cheslin Kolbe scored his side's second try in what was the final nail in the English coffin. 

Kole gathered the ball down the right flank and his devastating stepping ability saw him breeze past Marler and then English skipper Owen Farrell on his way to the try line. 

It provided a moment that would be replayed countless times in the months that followed. 

Marler, in replying to Kolbe's heart-felt message on Monday, paid tribute to the Springbok speedster. 

"A year ago today this bloke royally took the piss out of me - I doth my cap to you geeza," Marler tweeted. 

Read more on:
englandspringboksjoe marlerrugby
