England struggles part of teething problems ahead of World Cup, says Rassie Erasmus

Former Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus believes England will give a good showing at next year's rugby World Cup, despite a lukewarm Six Nations campaign.

In a new column for UK publication Daily Mail, Erasmus drew on his own experiences as Bok coach.

"Something might look awful right now but it could be part of the planning," he opined.

Writing for UK publication, Daily Mail, Erasmus drew on his own experiences as head coach of the Springboks before guiding the team to a third World Cup title in 2019.

England finished third in this year's competition, behind winners France and Ireland.

"I took on my Springboks job 18 months before the World Cup - this time four years ago - and so much can change during that time," Erasmus writes.

"We lost to Australia and Argentina because we were trying new things. Fine-tuning. Of course fans want to see a win on Saturday. That's their job. That's normal. Us as coaches would love to win every game, too.

"You can't look at the latest performances in the Six Nations to determine how teams will perform at the World Cup.

"Something might look awful right now but it could be part of the planning. Teething problems. There are different mechanics to every organisation so you don't know what's happening behind the scenes. That's why it annoys me when Sir Clive Woodward tells us how to do things in South Africa because he is not privy to what we are really doing."

The former Bok mentor had high praise for World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont of France. He also writes that France, after a convincing Six Nations campaign are World Cup favourites, adding "I can't wait to see him [Dupont] against Faf de Klerk."



Erasmus continued: "England are getting a lot of criticism but they will be strong at the World Cup. Don't tell me Eddie has suddenly become a bad coach. He is a good rugby man who texted me when I was in trouble with World Rugby.

"I admire him in a weird kind of way. I don't agree with all of his strategies in the media but that's not to say I'm right and he's wrong. He made a lot of changes to his team recently but I'm sure he has a plan for the World Cup."



The Springboks remain the No 1 ranked team on rugby's rankings. They will welcome Wales for an incoming series later this year, before hosting a number of Rugby Championship matches.