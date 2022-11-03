Erasmus admits resourceful Ireland 'can't be run over' in Dublin

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Ireland won' be roadkill when the sides meet at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The game will be Erasmus's first as the director of rugby as the Boks haven't played Ireland since 2017.

Erasmus expects a hard edge from the home team, who boast two consecutive home wins against the Boks and the All Blacks.

In Dublin

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus admitted that Ireland won't be a team that will be run over and will require shrewd rugby to be beaten when they meet at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

The clash between the sides will be the first since the 11 November 2017 meeting where Ireland, then coached by Joe Schmidt, crushed the Springboks 38-3.

That Test was the beginning of the end for then Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, but Jacques Nienaber's side has 10 survivors from that excoriating experience.

LIVE | On tour with the Springboks

Ireland goes in on the back of beating New Zealand 2-1 in a Test series where they played a brand of rugby that had the rugby world on edge.

Erasmus, who faced the media for the first time in a Test match-week since his ban for his Nic Berry video elapsed, said they need to have special plans for the Irish.

"We've got certain strengths that we think will be good for this game, but they're not a team that you can just run over," Erasmus said.

Springbok team 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

"We have to have special plans to outsmart them because their coach Andy Farrell is a very good coach and one of the toughest rugby league guys.

"We have to bring some technical smarts into the game. I can't say where we need to be smart, but we need to be smart."

With a centurion in flyhalf Johnny Sexton and a set of forwards that ground the All Blacks into dust and boasts two consecutive wins against both the All Blacks and the Springboks at home.

They haven't faced the Boks at home under current coach Farrell, but they've developed an adaptable and multi-skilled side.

READ | Rassie returns to coach's box after ban: 'I missed it a lot'

Erasmus wasn't keen on comparing the Schmidt and Farrell eras but said Ireland's confidence in front of their home crowd and experience will make them an exceptionally difficult side to beat.

"I think this team has a physical and tactical edge on them and they're confident. Then you take the experience of Johnny and some of the guys and they're well-balanced," Erasmus said.

"It's mostly the crowd and the crowd here is not hostile, but they support their home side very well and then there's the weather.

"Fortunately, we've played some of their guys in the United Rugby Championship, so there's also the familiarity from here.

Farrell will announce his team on Thursday and kick-off is at 19:30 (SA time).

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Dublin following the Springboks on their year-end tour for News24 Sport.



