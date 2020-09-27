Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Erasmus, Nienaber express 'excitement' for Springbok Showdown as players arrive at camp

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus.
Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus.
Johan Rynners

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber cannot contain their excitement after the Green and Gold squads assembled in Cape Town on Sunday.

The selected players arrived at the camp ahead of the Springbok Showdown at DHL Newlands on Saturday, 3 October (kick-off is at 17:05).

"It was fantastic to see the excitement on the players' faces for this occasion when they arrived at the hotel and it certainly bodes well for a great showdown on Saturday," said Nienaber, who is the Gold team commissioner.

"One could sense the excitement and camaraderie among the Rugby World Cup-winning players to be back together for the first time since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup last year, while the new players and young guns were in great spirits and thrilled to be part of the national set-up.

"This week is going to be different for us due to the strict COVID-19 safety protocols, but fortunately the players have all been exposed to these safety guidelines at their provincial unions in the last few weeks.

"It is clear that everyone is excited to get into the swing of things when we begin our on-field training on Monday."

It will be the first time the 2019 Rugby World Cup winners will be together again since the Trophy Tour in November last year.

As for some of the new faces and younger players, they will get the chance to familiarise themselves with national set-up throughout the week.

After being briefed on the Covid-19 safety protocols, the Green and Gold teams will begin their preparations on Monday morning.

"During lockdown, Jacques and his assistant coaches kept in touch with the players by means of regular virtual meetings," said Erasmus, who is the Springbok Green team commissioner.

"However, nothing beats that feeling of being back in an actual team environment. Apart from the few training activities, which will not be heavily loaded, we will also spend a lot of time on aligning the players in both squads regarding our team objectives for the Castle Lager Springbok Showdown.

"Everyone are excited to be together again and we are looking forward to working with the players in the build-up to Saturday's match."

Deon Davids and Mzwandile Stick, the respective coaches of the Gold and Green squads, will announce their match day squads on Wednesday afternoon.

The two Springbok Showdown draft squads are:

Springbok Green squad

Props: Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, Trevor Nyakane, Luan de Bruin

Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Schalk Erasmus

Locks: JD Schickerling, Hyron Andrews, Oupa Mohoje

Loose forwards: Siya Kolisi, Arno Botha, Duane Vermeulen, Junior Pokomela, Juarno Augustus

Scrumhalves: Sanele Nohamba, Embrose Papier

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Manie Libbok

Centres: Frans Steyn, Wandisile Simelane, Jeremy Ward

Outside backs: Seabelo Senatla, Yaw Penxe, Gianni Lombard, Malcolm Jaer

Springbok Gold squad:

Props: Steven Kitshoff, Dylan Smith, Frans Malherbe, Ruan Dreyer

Hookers: Scarra Ntubeni, Dylan Richardson 

Locks: Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie, Jason Jenkins

Loose forwards: Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr, Sikhumbuzo Notshe; Vincent Tshituka, James Venter

Scrumhalves: Herschel Jantjies, Jaden Hendrikse

Flyhalves: Damian Willemse, Curwin Bosch

Centres: Rikus Pretorius, Lukhanyo Am, Werner Kok, Manuel Rass

Outside backs: Sergeal Petersen, Rosko Specman, Warrick Gelant

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
An empty Loftus: How the four Super Rugby captains reacted
Jake White praises Blitzboks setup for priming his Bulls pocket rockets
'Is jy mal?' - Siya Kolisi reveals cheeky jibe that inspired Stormers' win
Read more on:
springboksspringbok showdownjacques nienaberrassie erasmusrugbyss
loading... Live
Rajasthan Royals 226/6
Kings XI Punjab 223/2
View More
loading... Live
West Ham United 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
View More
loading... Live
Rajasthan Royals 226/6
Kings XI Punjab 223/2
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7839 votes
Cricket
11% - 1971 votes
Football
19% - 3585 votes
Athletics
3% - 464 votes
Boxing
1% - 172 votes
Cycling
2% - 442 votes
Golf
5% - 915 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1552 votes
Tennis
3% - 617 votes
Water sports
1% - 168 votes
American sports
1% - 217 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo