'Eskom' hardly surprised by 'fighter' Jasper Wiese's rise to Springboks' top dog at No 8

Bulls star and tough Bok Marco van Staden isn't surprised that Jasper Wiese has arguably become the Springboks' first-choice No 8.

A former teammate of Wiese at Leicester, Van Staden notes that his counterpart is a "fighter" who's consistency has made him the bedrock of his teams.

While Wiese has broken down the Bok loose trio hegemony, it's not the same case at the Bulls, where competition has become massive.

While he was only around for about six months to witness him laying the platform for his rise in a Springbok jersey, Marco van Staden is hardly surprised at Jasper Wiese's enhanced reputation.

The tough Bulls flanker joined English champions Leicester in August last year, about nine months after Wiese's move from the Cheetahs and while concussion curtailed that deal, Van Staden was still left in awe of his Bok teammate's influence.

In fact, if one were to perhaps push the ethereally phlegmatic 26-year-old 'Eskom' - as he's nicknamed by his Bulls mates - on the issue, he'd probably admit that Wiese is now the top dog in the national No 8 jersey.

"Jasper is a real fighter, he just never stops," said Van Staden.

"He just needed the opportunity to show his true colours and ability. That's definitely the platform that Leicester offered him. By doing that, everybody immediately saw that this is a guy who can really play."

Having made his Test debut in last year's British & Irish Lions series after "blowing out the lights" as Rassie Erasmus called it, Wiese went back to the Premiership to consolidate on the start to his international career and returned in 2022 with newfound maturity and class.

The key ingredient is a simple one.

Getty Images

"Jasper is one of those guys who just doesn't seem to have an off-day, he's so consistent," said Van Staden.

"He goes full tilt in every game, does everything at 120%. He really works hard. Everything he's been rewarded with is fully deserved. I'm really happy for him.

"He's definitely the bedrock of that team. He gives his teammates confidence."

While Wiese has managed to seemingly break down the dominant Bok loose trio of Siya Kolisi-Pieter-Steph du Toit-Duane Vermeulen, Van Staden notes that it's a wholly different dynamic at Loftus, where the classy Marcell Coetzee's sabbatical in Japan has merely increased competition.

In his temporary absence, Bulls director of rugby Jake White has managed to fill the void with men of proven class like Van Staden and five-cap Bok Nizaam Carr though that obscures the fact that Elrigh Louw, WJ Steenkamp, Muller Uys, Cyle Brink, Ruan Vermaak, Phumzile Maqondwana and Mihlali Mosi are also knocking.

"We help each other everywhere we can, there's no hierarchy or "grudges". With Marcell gone, we have a Nizaam coming in, but that's just merely adding depth and power to our group of loose forwards," said Van Staden.

"Anyone can fit in."