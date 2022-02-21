Etzebeth responds to Bakkies' criticism of Toulon spell: 'You've got my number'

Eben Etzebeth has responded to former Springbok Bakkies Botha's assessment of his time at French club Toulon.

Botha, who played at the club from 2011 to 2015, said Etzebeth "never plays" due to injuries.

Etzebeth responded to Botha on Monday through social media.

Over the weekend in an interview with Midi Olympique, Botha - who played for the club between 2011 and 2015 - acknowledged that while Etzebeth is the best in the world, "in Toulon, he is still a little injured, concussed and in the end, never plays."

Etzebeth faces another month on the sidelines after suffering a torn muscle during a training session before Toulon's Top 14 meeting with Perpignan and his time at the club has been plagued by injuries.

Frustratingly for the struggling French giants, their prized asset had just returned from a three-month break last week as part of a concussion protocol.

Etzebeth responded on Twitter on Monday and clearly wasn't impressed by what Botha had to say in the interview.

"@BakkiesBotha4- Noted. Next time you want to ENFORCE an opinion, you've got my number. #exspringbokteammates #onthoujouerekode," Etzebeth tweeted.

Etzebeth, who boasts 97 Test caps, has recently signed for the Sharks saying that personal circumstances played the biggest role in his decision to return to play South Africa.

He reports for duty in July and has signed a long-term contract until 2027.