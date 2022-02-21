Springboks

51m ago

add bookmark

Etzebeth responds to Bakkies' criticism of Toulon spell: 'You've got my number'

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eben Etzebeth. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)
Eben Etzebeth. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)
  • Eben Etzebeth has responded to former Springbok Bakkies Botha's assessment of his time at French club Toulon.
  • Botha, who played at the club from 2011 to 2015, said Etzebeth "never plays" due to injuries.
  • Etzebeth responded to Botha on Monday through social media.

Eben Etzebeth has taken to social media after former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha called into question his spell at the French Top 14 club, Toulon.

Over the weekend in an interview with Midi Olympique, Botha - who played for the club between 2011 and 2015 - acknowledged that while Etzebeth is the best in the world, "in Toulon, he is still a little injured, concussed and in the end, never plays."

Etzebeth faces another month on the sidelines after suffering a torn muscle during a training session before Toulon's Top 14 meeting with Perpignan and his time at the club has been plagued by injuries. 

Frustratingly for the struggling French giants, their prized asset had just returned from a three-month break last week as part of a concussion protocol.

READ | Bakkies hits out at Etzebeth's Toulon stay: 'He only shows his best face with the Springboks'

Etzebeth responded on Twitter on Monday and clearly wasn't impressed by what Botha had to say in the interview.

"@BakkiesBotha4- Noted. Next time you want to ENFORCE an opinion, you've got my number. #exspringbokteammates #onthoujouerekode,Etzebeth tweeted.

Etzebeth, who boasts 97 Test caps, has recently signed for the Sharks saying that personal circumstances played the biggest role in his decision to return to play South Africa. 

He reports for duty in July and has signed a long-term contract until 2027.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
toulonspringboksbakkies bothaeben etzebethrugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
47% - 169 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
53% - 187 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo