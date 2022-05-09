Etzebeth suggests 'full June series against All Blacks'

Bok enforcer Eben Etzebeth says he'd like to play in the Six Nations.

Etzebeth, however, adds he'd still like to play against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

He has suggested a three-Test series against the All Blacks as a possible alternative.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth favours South Africa joining the Six Nations but would like to keep competing against New Zealand.

Speculation has been rife in recent times over the Boks' potential future in the Six Nations.

Even though Sanzaar, the governing body of southern hemisphere rugby, said in February that South Africa would continue playing in the Rugby Championship until 2025, reports have indicated that the Boks could join the Six Nations after 2025.

South Africa's four top franchises - Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers - already ply their trade in the northern hemisphere's United Rugby Championship, and Etzebeth, therefore, believes it makes sense for the Boks to follow suit.

"I think the Six Nations will be good for us," the 97-Test veteran told Jim Hamilton in a video for Rugby Pass. "Obviously, it just makes sense with us playing in the URC at the moment against the same competition."

Etzebeth also suggested the re-introduction of the traditional tours that could see the Springboks and All Blacks square off in a three-Test series.

"But you still want to play New Zealand and Australia, and obviously Argentina is also a good Test match. Where we normally had the June series against Scotland or Wales, maybe we could have a full June series against New Zealand, play in the Six Nations and then have an end-of-year tour in Australia or Argentina.

"I would love to join the Six Nations, but I would also still love to play New Zealand and Australia every year. Maybe they (World Rugby) can get a good balance. At the end of the day, for me it's just about playing for South Africa."

The last time the Springboks and All Blacks played a three-Test series against each other was in 1996. On that occasion, the All Blacks won 2-1 to claim their first ever series win on these shores.

Before that, the Boks had beaten their arch-rivals in one series abroad - in 1937.