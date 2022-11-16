Evan Roos raves about chat with Duane Vermeulen that means more to him than any rugby 'lesson'

Springbok rookie Evan Roos has drawn his biggest inspiration from idol Duane Vermeulen from a recent chat with the legendary No 8.

While the Stormers star has gobbled up any technical advice he's received from Vermeulen, a message that he's been backed means far more.

Roos hopes to focus on being an eighthman at international level though he's more than willing to be versatile.

While he still gleefully absorbs any on-field lessons he receives from Duane Vermeulen, Evan Roos can't tell you which one stands out for him.

Instead, the 22-year-old Stormers star, who's expected to earn a second Test cap when the Springboks take on Italy in Genoa on Saturday, draws his biggest inspiration from a pithy but powerful message the legendary No 8 sent him recently.

It meant so much to him that Roos wasted little time in informing his father, Erik, of a piece of correspondence that may yet pave the way for a successful international career.

"I don't think I can highlight a 'lesson' I ever received from Duane," he said on Wednesday.

"Him and I chatted recently and he told me he'd always have my back. That's obviously a massive thing to hear coming from a player of his calibre and one of my heroes growing up.

"I almost immediately phoned my dad and told him about the message I'd just received. Of course, the normal technical stuff that he shares is very valuable, but that short message meant so much.

"It puts me at so much ease that a guy of that stature is backing me."

That sense of camaraderie and healthy competition is a dynamic that runs through the whole group of loose forwards.

"There are quality players in the squad. Duane, who isn’t here, is such a role model and I have learned so much from Jasper [Wiese] and Kwagga [Smith] as well," said Roos.



"It's nice that the competition is there, but it's also a situation where you learn from each other. I'm still young, I still have a lot to learn. I'm only 22 now, so I am just trying to take everything in.

"If I get the chance, then I will try to make the full use of it and play to the best of my ability. I'm always giving my best in training and staying competitive, but that's the nice thing about this environment, it's competitive, but everyone looks after each other."

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

Asked whether his role in the weekend's fully-assembled Bomb Squad will be specialised or fluid, Roos expressed a preference for just being his marauding yet linking self in the eight jersey.

"I'm trying to focus on playing at No 8 as my main role, but I can cover at blindside flank and, if needed, at openside," he said.

"I even scrummed at lock today. I'm a bit short, but if they need me there, I will scrum."

Kick-off is at 15:00.



