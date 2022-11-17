Evan Roos relishes Bok Bomb Squad role: 'I'm struggling to sleep at night'

Springbok newbie Evan Roos joked about a picture taken of him with fellow newbie Manie Libbok in Marseille last week.

Roos and Libbok will be coming off the bench for the Springboks when they face Italy in Genoa on Saturday.

Libbok and Roos played starring roles in the Stormers' successful United Rugby Championship march.

"I told him he should have kicked left into the space at kick-off," joked Evan Roos when he was asked about a conversation he had with Manie Libbok after the France Test in Marseille that was snapped on camera

The two Springbok newbies will be playing together, albeit from the bench when South Africa faces Italy at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

They played a key role in the Stormers' successful United Rugby Championship run, with Roos winning multiple awards for his barn-storming displays.

He made his debut against Wales in Bloemfontein in July, but with the depth at No 8 in the form of Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, and Kwagga Smith, Roos has had to wait for his chance.

He may have kept a straight face in the press engagement on Wednesday, but there was a glint of excitement in his eyes that he wants to extend to the field on Saturday.

"I'm still excited and I'm struggling to sleep at night," Roos said.

"It's been a while since I could represent the country, so it's always such an honour to do so.

Teams 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

"It's awesome to be part of the Bomb Squad and mine is to bring energy, presence, and play like I normally do.

"I'm not going to try something different or new and hopefully, that'll be enough."

Roos said Italy will bring a solid forward challenge, one that the Boks cannot afford to underestimate.

Italy goes into Saturday's Test on the back of three consecutive Test wins against Wales, Samoa, and Australia.

"They have a solid scrum, a good front row, and a few poaching threats," Roos said.

"Ours as a forward pack is to get momentum and give our backs a chance to run at them.

"We have to be up for the set piece and bring the physicality that we normally do. They have a quality pack."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 15:00 (SA time).