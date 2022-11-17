18m ago

add bookmark

Evan Roos relishes Bok Bomb Squad role: 'I'm struggling to sleep at night'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok newbie Evan Roos joked about a picture taken of him with fellow newbie Manie Libbok in Marseille last week.
  • Roos and Libbok will be coming off the bench for the Springboks when they face Italy in Genoa on Saturday.
  • Libbok and Roos played starring roles in the Stormers' successful United Rugby Championship march.

In Genoa

"I told him he should have kicked left into the space at kick-off," joked Evan Roos when he was asked about a conversation he had with Manie Libbok after the France Test in Marseille that was snapped on camera

The two Springbok newbies will be playing together, albeit from the bench when South Africa faces Italy at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

They played a key role in the Stormers' successful United Rugby Championship run, with Roos winning multiple awards for his barn-storming displays.

READ | Evan Roos raves about chat with Duane Vermeulen that means more to him than any rugby 'lesson'

He made his debut against Wales in Bloemfontein in July, but with the depth at No 8 in the form of Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, and Kwagga Smith, Roos has had to wait for his chance.

He may have kept a straight face in the press engagement on Wednesday, but there was a glint of excitement in his eyes that he wants to extend to the field on Saturday.

"I'm still excited and I'm struggling to sleep at night," Roos said.

"It's been a while since I could represent the country, so it's always such an honour to do so.

Teams

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

 Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

"It's awesome to be part of the Bomb Squad and mine is to bring energy, presence, and play like I normally do.

"I'm not going to try something different or new and hopefully, that'll be enough."

Roos said Italy will bring a solid forward challenge, one that the Boks cannot afford to underestimate.

Italy goes into Saturday's Test on the back of three consecutive Test wins against Wales, Samoa, and Australia.

ALSO READ | World Rugby's deafening silence echoes as Rassie holds firm on Twitter ref rants

"They have a solid scrum, a good front row, and a few poaching threats," Roos said.

"Ours as a forward pack is to get momentum and give our backs a chance to run at them.

"We have to be up for the set piece and bring the physicality that we normally do. They have a quality pack."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 15:00 (SA time).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italysa rugbyspringboksevan roosGenoarugby
loading... Live
Australia 0
England 287/9
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
21% - 1781 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
79% - 6558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo