Evan Roos set up for Springbok debut, but staying grounded: 'I'm here to become a better player'

Evan Roos looks set for his first Springbok involvement this weekend after making a first media appearance on Monday.

The Stormers talisman would "give my all" if selected, but is merely focused on becoming a better player every day, even if that entails just helping teammates prepare.

Bok assistant coach Deon Davids didn't deny that the national coaches are keen to test depth over the next fortnight.

The 22-year-old No 8 has been widely touted to have some form of involvement in the three-match series, along with various other new faces such as Elrigh Louw and Salmaan Moerat - who both made their debuts at Loftus at the weekend - as well as Kurt-Lee Arendse and veteran Deon Fourie.

Bok assistant coach Deon Davids certainly didn't deny that the national coaches are keen to test depth over the next fortnight, it's just a matter of when to include those fringe members.

"Everyone will have to wait for our official team announcement on [Tuesday] so get some new information in that regard," the former Southern Kings mentor said with a smirk.

"But as we've said before, it's definitely our plan [to test out some new players], it's just about when we're going to make those selections and how we go about it."

Whether he's included in the match-23 or not, Roos highlighted that he's already revelling in an environment that's undoubtedly a "step-up" from franchise level.

"It's been a massive honour being part of this group," said the Capetonian talisman.

"It's fantastic working with coaches possessing this level of expertise and the class of players involved. It's been quite intense, definitely a level up from franchise rugby. There's a lot more detail to take in, it really gives you a new perspective on rugby matters.

"I've really enjoyed it."

While his likely selection will excite - one could even say appease - a large section of the local rugby community, Roos himself isn't going to allow himself to get sucked into vortex that is the hype.

"I'm just focusing on becoming a better rugby player daily," he said.

"The coaches and this group of players fully believe in their plan. There's 100% buy-in from everyone here. So if I'm going to be selected, then I'm going to give my all.

"But if I don't make the cut, then I'm here to help my teammates prepare for their outing. It's important for the players who aren't in the match squad to provide the type of pictures that the chosen players must show a referee and opposition on the day.

"That's why we're here as a group. There's no place for someone to put individual aspirations higher than the team's. I'm just here to do my thing."