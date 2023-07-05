Evergreen Vermeulen remains Boks' go-to captain: 'It wasn't a tough decision'

Choosing Duane Vermeulen as Springbok skipper in the absence of Siya Kolisi "wasn't a tough decision".

Despite various candidates to choose from, team management favours a player "closer to the action" in terms of communicating with referees.

Despite his age and Jasper Wiese's form, coach Jacques Nienaber hasn't ruled out Vermeulen's chances as a first-choice player.

Need a temporary captaincy solution before a World Cup? Enlist the eldest member of your squad.

Duane Vermeulen's remarkable longevity will once again be on show when he leads the Springboks in their Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies at Loftus on Saturday afternoon ... at the ripe age of 37.

The stalwart eighthman, as it turns out, was an obvious choice for the role, one he also fulfilled in the build-up to 2019's World Cup-winning campaign when Siya Kolisi, too, was injured.

Paradoxically, that his candidacy wasn't obvious is because there is no shortage of suitable leaders in the Springbok group.

"In terms of captaincy, it's actually not a tough decision," Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber said from the side's base in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"We know Siya is our regular captain, which means we'll have a few interim captains before his return. We are fortunate that we have a band of leaders who make really good captains - Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Steven Kitshoff.

"But it wasn't too taxing. We're happy with Duane and the brand of leadership that he provides. We know what he's about."

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse

Part of that package is Vermeulen's ability to toe an effective line when communicating with referees, an issue that - regardless of its merits - has become synonymous with the Boks over the past two years.

"He has a cool head with a lot of experience. Dialogue is going to be very important," was Nienaber's succinct assessment before Rassie Erasmus, the national director of rugby, waded into conversation.

"People might not agree with us, but we tend to feel that a player who is closer to a referee is better suited to the captaincy because a referee is never standing in the backline when there's a scrum being formed, for example," said Erasmus.

"Communication, which is one thing, and the respect we want to show the referees this year is something we're trying to get right. It's more beneficial to have a guy 'closer to the action' to understand and listen to the referee, and the other way round, too.

"A loose forward or a 9 is a good position for the captaincy, we believe."

Interestingly, Vermeulen's selection also suggests that his claim to being the Boks' first-choice No 8 isn't quite dead in the water yet, despite the excellence of Jasper Wiese.

Funnier things have happened in the past.

"To be honest, I believe Duane can fulfil both roles, [from starter to being an impact option]. We won't pigeonhole him in terms of a role," said Nienaber.

"There's Jasper who's playing really well, so selection in terms of a starting role will very firmly continue to be determined by performance.

"We don't need anything fancy or special from him. Duane just needs to bring what he always does."

Kick-off at the weekend is at 17:05.



