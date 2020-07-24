Ex-Bok saddened by death of friend Kaunda Ntunja: 'It's hard to believe he is gone'

Former Springbok wing Tonderai Chavhanga is saddened by the death of rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja.

The two friends lived together in 'Huis Cheetahs' when they both played for the Bloemfontein franchise.

Chavhanga also paid his respects to renowned rugby writer and former referee Paul Dobson, who also passed away this week.

Former Springbok wing Tonderai Chavhanga is saddened by the death of rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja.

Ntunja, a former Cheetahs player and SA Schools captain, passed away at the age of 38 earlier this week.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Chavhanga said he first met Ntunja when they lived together in the same house while playing for the Cheetahs.

"It's really hard to believe that Kaunda is gone. It's so sad for his young family who have lost such an incredible man. I first met him when I was in Bloemfontein playing for the Cheetahs and we lived together in the 'Cheetahs Huis'," said Chavhanga.

"I remember when we were coming back from a tough session you could always count on him to lift your spirits and re-energise you. He had such a positive view on life and was someone with so much potential on the rugby field."

Ntunja was considered one of the most animated and popular commentators in South African rugby and was a household name through his work as the anchor on SuperSport's Xhosa commentary team.

READ | Tonderai Chavhanga's full Q&A interview with Sport24

As a player - he played flank - Ntunja captained the SA Schools side in 2000 and was a part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

Chavhanga believes Ntunja could have reached greater heights as a player.

"Unfortunately, he didn’t end up playing for the Springboks as it seemed like it was destined to be but he made such an incredible transition to the commentary box." he said.

"His name really became synonymous with the Xhosa commentary and he drove Phaka which was one of the most popular shows on SuperSport. Kuanda created his own opportunities and has left a legacy. I think it’s a great lesson for the youngsters out there.

"Kuanda did not end up playing for South Africa but he lived a Springbok type of life because he epitomised success. He was the best in his chosen field..."

OBITUARY | Kaunda Ntunja impacted rugby and people

Chavhanga also paid his respects to renowned rugby writer and former referee Paul Dobson, who also passed away this week.

"It was a really sad week for South African rugby in losing two legends in Kaunda and Paul Dobson. I didn't have that many interactions with Paul but so many people have good things to say about him," he said.

"In life, whether you are young or old you never know when your day is coming. It's quite painful when a young person like Kuanda, 38, dies but as much as Paul, 84, lived to a ripe old age, those that were close to him are missing him equally as much as Kaunda's young family are."

TRIBUTE | 'Dobbo' snr … a man who breathed rugby and refs