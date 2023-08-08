1h ago

Share

Ex-Springbok captain De Villiers laments loss of injured trio at World Cup

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handre Pollard. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Handre Pollard. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
  • The 33-man Springbok squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was named on Tuesday.
  • Missing through injury were 2019 winners Lukhanyo Am, Handre Pollard and Lood de Jager.
  • Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers says the trio will be missed as South Africa look to defend their title. 

The absence of three injured first-choice players will be a massive challenge for South Africa in their Rugby World Cup defence, according to three former Springbok captains, including Jean de Villiers.

READ | Injury flies in ointment: De Jager, Am, Pollard on (hopeful) Bok standby list

Flyhalf Handre Pollard, centre Lukhanyo Am and lock Lood de Jager were all missing from the squad announced in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

However, all three are on standby in case of injuries during the tournament, which starts in France on 8 September, with the Springboks facing Scotland two days later.

"The squad is very different to what we would have chosen prior to what we know now," former centre Jean de Villiers told SuperSport.

"If you had to play a World Cup final today, you would have selected all three," he said.

rwc, springboks

John Smit, who captained the Springboks to victory in the 2007 World Cup in France, said the loss of Pollard was a heavy blow as it left the team without an established, match-winning goal-kicker.

"World Cups are won by goal-kickers," said Smit. "We have to figure out who our top three goal-kickers are."

Former star lock Victor Matfield, the most capped Springbok with 127 Test appearances, said the selection of 2019 World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi was "fantastic for the country".

But all three former captains shared concern about his match fitness after a long lay-off since knee surgery in April.

De Villiers said defining leadership roles would be important.

"Siya might be the captain of the squad, but he might not be the captain on the field.

"You need to be clear about the leadership roles. We have also lost two leaders in the backline in Pollard and Am."

Matfield added, "Those three (injured players) are a big loss. We only have one recognised flyhalf (Manie Libbok), although Damian (Willemse) can play there as well.

"De Jager is the best number five lock in the world. He is the guy running the lineouts."

Smit said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had to make tough choices.

"It's difficult to take a guy who is injured to a World Cup because you cannot really send him back. What Jacques and Rassie have done is smart.

"They have picked guys who are fit and able, and they have put the rest on standby. If anything happens to one of the (selected) 33, they can call them up."

De Villiers said South Africa's depth of playing strength "could also be our biggest weakness. I am not sure we know who are best team is."

Matfield said warm-up matches against Wales in Cardiff on 19 August and New Zealand in London on 25 August were important in the build-up to their World Cup opener against Scotland.

"We don't have a pool set-up where we can play guys who are out of form, there are no really easy games.

"I think in the next two weeks we will see as close as possible to the team that will run on in our first World Cup game."

The Scotland match will be followed by pool games against Romania, Ireland and Tonga.

Group winners and runners-up qualify for the knockout stage.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrwc 2023rugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 307 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 812 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2218 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2854 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 742 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 408 votes
Jake White
7% - 850 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4816 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo