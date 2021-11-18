EXPLAINED | What exactly does Rassie Erasmus' double whammy suspension mean?

World Rugby on Wednesday evening issued stiff sanctions against Rassie Erasmus for his infamous 62-minute video that criticised 36 on-field decisions made in the Springboks' first Test defeat to the British & Irish Lions earlier this year.

The eye-catching aspect of SA Rugby's director of rugby's suspension is that it's a compounded one.

Firstly, Erasmus is banned from all rugby-related activities for the next two months and, concurrently, not allowed to be involved in any match-day activities at all levels of the game until 30 September 2022.

He'll also need to apologise to the relevant match officials and his future conduct is now under scrutiny.

Sport24 explains what this actually entails.

So, for the next two months, Rassie isn't allowed to do anything rugby-related?

Correct. In theory, he should be attending to some chores at home or going on an extended holiday.

That seems rather extreme?

This is actually an interesting point.

World Rugby argued that they could've extended his match-day ban - the one that extends until September 2022 - because his misconduct was related to an actual match, the first Test against the Lions.

However, Erasmus isn't a coach, he's a director of rugby with a far wider range of responsibilities.

As the 80-page verdict states: "(World Rugby concluded) that a suspension limited only to match days would not reflect properly the gravamen of his misconduct. In fixing the total length of the suspension is we have had proper regard to its ambit and the impact on Rassie Erasmus.

"Had it been limited to matches, it would have been longer, but in our judgement of less actual consequence."

In other words, because Erasmus is technically not supposed to just be involved with the Springboks, he had to be punished in the context of his role.

And that means banning him from all of his other responsibilities too.

Again, World Rugby is quite clear.

"If he were suspended only from attending, and participating on, match days (as WR suggests) that would be a penalty of limited impact.

"An observer might ask whether it would do any more than stop him acting as 'water carrier'. It would also not impact upon his wider role in South African rugby."

What responsibilities can't he fulfil for the next two months?

As SA Rugby noted in it submission, Erasmus' job description is wide-ranging.

As a result, he won't be able to do the following:

* The long-term planning of SA Rugby’s Elite Player Development pathway and succession planning;

* The operation of SA Rugby’s National Academy;

* Professional coach development and succession planning;

* The performance of all national teams (which includes both Men’s and Women’s teams, the National Sevens teams and all age grade teams);

* The selection policies and processes regarding all national teams;

* The monitoring of all franchise and provincial teams' performance;

* The effective functioning of all of SA Rugby’s sports science and medical services (including conditioning and nutrition) to participants;

* The performance of SA Rugby’s elite referees panel.

But he can resume those after the two-month ban?

Yes.

What does the match-day ban until 30 September entail exactly?

World Rugby's verdict is quite clear on that.

Erasmus is:

* Suspended from any match day involvement including coaching, which prohibits any direct or indirect contact (via communications devices or otherwise) with team management or players on match days.

* Prohibited from entering the relevant stadium, coaches’ box, playing enclosure, technical area, approaching and/or communicating with match officials on match day.

* Prohibited from engaging in any "feedback" process with match officials during the period covered by the suspension.

* Prohibited from engaging in media duties in relation to the relevant matches.

Does the match day relate only to games involving South African teams and internationals?

No, otherwise - as World Rugby points out - Erasmus could easily resign and take up a job with another club or province and effectively free himself from that suspension.

Wow, but hasn't World Rugby gone on a bit of a power trip with this sanctioning?

As the world governing body, World Rugby has powers in this regard that are very wide as per Regulation 18.10.1.

There's no precedent or stipulation that says a suspension should just be tied to matches.

But surely this hurts South African rugby overall?

Well, yes, but that's the point.

Let's give World Rugby the final word because it, again, provides clarity:

That others suffer when an 'offender' is punished is no means unusual. A team generally suffers when a red card is issued.

That is not the fault of the rest of the team, but it does not mean the otherwise appropriate red card should be a yellow.

In criminal sentencing it is sometimes the case that the suffering of others can mitigate the otherwise appropriate sentence.

All of that we have in mind. What Rassie Erasmus cannot do is seek to place others between himself and the proper consequences of his actions.