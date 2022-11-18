EXPLAINER | What we know about Rassie Erasmus' latest ban ... for now

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned for the next two matches by World Rugby for his tweets that criticised officiating.

Erasmus, who is experiencing a second ban in his director of rugby tenure with the SA Rugby, tweeted several refereeing inconsistencies from the two Bok defeats against Ireland and France.

The ban will see Erasmus miss the Italy Test in Genoa on Saturday and next week's England clash at Twickenham.

In Genoa

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been slapped with another ban by World Rugby for highlighting apparent questionable refereeing in the Springboks' two losses against Ireland and France over the past two match weekends this month.

The ban was confirmed by World Rugby on Thursday after quietly surveying his Twitter storm stemming from officiating inconsistencies in the 19-16 and 30-26 defeats to Ireland and France in Dublin and Marseille respectively.

When World Rugby was approached for comment by News24 earlier this week, the governing body said it didn't want to comment.

When the ban was issued, it was pretty definitive how the 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok coach will be punished.

Here is what the ban will entail:

Why was he banned?

Erasmus was banned for tweeting video clips of controversial refereeing calls that blighted the Boks' two defeats against Ireland in Dublin on 5 November and the loss against France in Marseille on 12 November.

Erasmus only issued one tweet with an inaccuracy he picked up in the Ireland game, but tweeted more from the France defeat.

No engagement with media and social media about match officials:

This means Erasmus won't be participating in any media events for next week's Test against England.

He had his opportunity this week when he appeared next to Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber in Tuesday's team announcement.

It was at that engagement that he provided some clarity on why he tweeted the video clips of Wayne Barnes' officiating in the France game.

Erasmus, who has every so often featured in press conferences, has been robbed of this, plus tweeting about officiating.

Going by the manner in which the ban is worded, he's still be allowed to tweet, just not about match officials.

Teams Italy 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti Substitutes: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Edoardo Padovani, 23 Tommaso Menoncello South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

Does he have scope to appeal?

News24 understands that SA Rugby and Erasmus do have scope for recourse, but whether it will be utilised remains to be seen.

News24 couldn't establish whether SA Rugby will indeed appeal the ban.

Can Erasmus attend training sessions?

This hasn't been made clear by World Rugby in their statement and News24 has forwarded a list of questions to World Rugby to get clarity on the matter.

Erasmus was still in the Bok camp on Friday, but he can't enter the stadium on Saturday in an official capacity.