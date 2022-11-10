Faf says Dupont one of many French threats: 'We can't just be worried about him'

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says they can't be squarely focused on French halfback Antoine Dupont for Saturday's Test in Marseille.

Dupont has developed into the world's best scrumhalf and has been crucial to France's 11-match unbeaten run.

De Klerk feels goal-kickers get unfairly blamed when they lose matches that have gone down to the wire.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk acknowledged that crack French halfback Antoine Dupont is just one of many threats the hosts will pose when they meet at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday.

Dupont has been on the losing side in each of the three Tests he's played against the Springboks, but he's a far different player from the nippy scrumhalf the Boks experienced back in 2018.

He's not only grown to become France's best, but the world's best after he won the 2021 Men's World Rugby Player of the Year award.

The only accolade missing for him and the bulk of his teammates is a scalp against the Boks as they haven't beaten them since 2009.

De Klerk admitted that Australia had a plan that worked for Dupont, but the Boks' different defensive approach means they'll do things differently in Marseille.

"If I get the chance to get close to him, I'll try whatever I can to stop him. We do have a different defensive system," De Klerk said.

"I think they may have told Nick White to take care of him, but we're sticking to our system and once we get the opportunity to stop him, I will do my best.

"In general play, we're not always going to be close to each other, so it's going to be a team effort to ensure he's taken care of.

"However, when you look at their side, we can't just be worried about him. They have other strengths that we need to take care of."

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Goal-kicking has remained a recurring theme throughout the Boks' preparation in light of their 19-16 loss against Ireland in Dublin.



Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse were the designated goal-kickers for the game and the seven points they missed from the tee went a long way to defining the final outcome.

Kolbe and Willemse have been nominated by coach Jacques Nienaber as the primary goal-kickers for Saturday's clash.

De Klerk admitted that converted penalties and conversions force teams to play differently, but the blame can't be laid at the door of the kicker when the game goes down to the wire.

"If you look at the way that France play, they want to get those penalties so they can kick for goal," De Klerk said.

"They have an accurate goal-kicker, it all depends on momentum and how we feel in the game.

"If we feel that we have the upper hand and the kicker is confident, they'll often go for the three points.

"That helps to build scoreboard pressure and that makes the opposition team play in a different way.

"It also depends on how the forwards are feeling. If they're dominant in the maul, we might go for the corner.

"It's an on-field conversation that we have, and we've got guys in specific positions to do that, but if it comes down to a close game, we'll look to the kickers.

"That's not always fair, but in games like those, it’s the only difference."

Kick-off is at 22:00 (SA time).