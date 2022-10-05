1h ago

Familiar faces Wayne Barnes, Angus Gardner to ref Bok Tests on end-of-year tour

Kamva Somdyala
Referee Wayne Barnes. (Photo: Michael Bradley/AFP)
The referees who will take charge of the Springboks' end-of-year-tour games have been named with the familiar faces of Wayne Barnes and Angus Gardner part of the roster.

Nika Amashukeli from Georgia will take the whistle against Ireland in Dublin on 5 November, Barnes will take the reins in the eye-catching France game, Mike Adamson will do duty against Italy while Gardner will be in charge of the final game against England.

At the same time, the referees for the SA A midweek games will be Karl Dickson (against Munster) and Adam Jones (v Bristol Bears).

The Test in Marseilles will mark a special occasion for Barnes, who is back on the international circuit after also getting a break during the Rugby Championship, as it will be his 101st as referee, a new record for match officials.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Jaco Peyper has been appointed as referee for two Tests during the November internationals: first in the game between France and Australia and then again when Ireland face Fiji.

AJ Jacobs has been given assistant referee duties in four Tests over two weekends in Dubai, when Hong Kong, Kenya, USA and Portugal square off in the final qualification tournament for Rugby World Cup 2023 over three match-days consisting of six clashes in total. 

Marius Jonker and Marius van der Westhuizen have been appointed as Television Match Officials in five Tests next month.

On Tuesday, SA Rugby said the squads for the Springbok and SA A sides would be named in the next couple of weeks.

Springbok year-end tour fixtures:

Saturday, 5 November: South Africa vs Ireland (Dublin – Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, 10 November: SA Select XV vs Munster (Cork)

Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille – Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November: SA Select XV v Bristol Bears (Bristol – Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferarris Stadium, Genoa)

Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London – Twickenham)


