Father of Bok captain Eben Etzebeth dies

Eben Etzebeth poses with his SA Rugby Player of the Year accolade at SARU House on 31 January 2023. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
The Springboks will be playing their first Test against the All Blacks in New Zealand in four years under a dark cloud after the passing away of Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth's father Harry on Tuesday night.

The terrible news was confirmed by a friend of Etzebeth's father, Gerhard Ras, who broke the news on Facebook.

"My old wrestling opponent & father of Springbok rugby captain, Harry Etzebeth, passed away last night (Tuesday). RIP," Ras confirmed on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Etzebeth is set to captain the Springboks in their Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday, but a decision hasn't been taken on whether he will be playing.

The Springboks' match-day 23 for the game was named by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday morning.

