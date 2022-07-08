Springboks

Fiery Nyakane wants to keep Bloem a 'graveyard' for visitors: 'We'll be silent bullies'

Heinz Schenk
Trevor Nyakane (Gallo)
  • Cheery Trevor Nyakane has turned into enforcer as he aims to take the lead in the Springboks fighting the Welsh fire in Saturday's second Test.
  • The 33-year-old prop says the Boks will need to be "silent bullies" in their approach against motivated opponents.
  • A former Cheetah, Nyakane believes the Free State Stadium - a venue he labels a graveyard for visitors - will also count in the hosts' favour.

Trevor Nyakane has returned home from Paris with a proverbial fire in the belly.

Despite his grand smile being as impressive as ever, the grizzled Springbok tighthead - who's just completed his first French Top 14 campaign with Racing 92 - made it plainly clear that he'll take the lead in he and his teammates not succumbing to the Welsh Dragons' own incinerating breath in Saturday's second Test in Bloemfontein.

Wayne Pivac's troops were highly successful in knocking the South Africans off their stride last weekend at Loftus, before the home side found a way to secure a tight 32-29 victory.

With the indicators strong that Wales will merely increase their bombardment, Nyakane wants the Boks to be pugnacious but smart in the way they go about it.

"When it comes to playing the Springboks, most teams try to get under our skins and while you want to fight fire with fire, you must also be smart," he said.

"You do not want to get sent off for saying something ridiculous or doing something that is not worthy of the Bok colours.

"It's going to be tough because we know they are going to do their best to unsettle us but we know the best way to deal with it is to be silent bullies, and that is exactly what we are going to do.

"We want to inflict pain, we want to inflict our physicality so if they are going to be doing their talking and doing whatever it is they do best, we will let them and we will do what we do best."

Assisting the Springboks greatly in that regard is the Free State Stadium itself, a meaty 46 000-seater that's surprisingly intimate and, according to various rugby locals, boasts a crowd arguably more hostile than Loftus or Ellis Park.

For seven years, this was Nyakane's home too.

"It's not easy for visiting teams," he said.

"After Pretoria and Johannesburg this is probably the hardest place to play because you breathe heavily. The air is dry and it feels like there is not a lot of oxygen. It is a bit tougher for teams to come here. When I was playing for the Cheetahs I always felt it was tougher for the other teams. 

"From my experience it is a different ball game when you come down here. We know what it is like. That's why we gave it the nickname begraafplaas (graveyard). It is a tough place to come and play."

Wales have been warned.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas

Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Josh Adams

