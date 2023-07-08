45m ago

Fire burns bright in Bok veteran Vermeulen's belly: 'I'm still keen on playing'

Craig Taylor
Duane Vermeulen. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Duane Vermeulen will captain the Springboks when they take on the Wallabies in the opening match of this year's Rugby Championship.
  • The veteran starts in the No 8 jersey against Eddie Jones' team.
  • Vermeulen says he is happy to contribute wherever the Springboks need him.

Duane Vermeulen has seen it all before.

The Springbok veteran was a picture of calm during the final press conference before South Africa's clash with the Wallabies in the opening game of this year's Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

READ | Wallabies the perfect foe to remind Boks that World Cup masterplans aren't an exact science

With Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber opting for split squads and with 13 players already departed for New Zealand, Vermeulen will lead South Africa against Eddie Jones' charges in Pretoria.

Currently three out-and-out No 8's are part of the Springbok squad in the form of Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese and Evan Roos. 

Whether all of them will go to the World Cup remains to be seen and only the Springboks brains trust know the answer to that selection poser. 

Vermeulen, however, is keen to carry on contributing to the national team in whatever role he is called to carry out.

“I am still keen on playing," Vermeulen said as he fronted up to the media.

“My thing is, I want to contribute as much as I can. If it’s on the pitch and playing or if it’s off the pitch supporting the guys and helping the younger guys coming through.

“If I can be a part of this squad, it’s the best feeling in the world for me. That’s my personal view. Everyone has their own view about it.

“I would love to contribute in any way that I can and for as long as I can. If I am a player or if not, that’s up to the guys who make the decisions.”

On being handed the captain's armband, Vermeulen said: “It’s unbelievable to have the honour of leading a Springbok team, and we’ll go out there and give our best. There are a few players in the team that have captained their club or franchise teams, so we can make decisions together.”

Today's match kicks off at 17:05.

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse

Wallabies

15 Tom Wright, 14 Suliasi Vunivalu, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (co-captain), 6 Tom Hooper, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki, 1 James Slipper (co-captain)

Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Zane Nongrorr, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Carter Gordon 


