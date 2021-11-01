'Versatile' Boks have options at wing, says assistant coach Davids

Springboks

Jesse Kriel. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
Jesse Kriel. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

The Springboks are likely to be without wing Sbu Nkosi for Saturday's end of year Test against Wales in Cardiff. 

Assistant coach Deon Davids on Monday confirmed weekend reports that Nkosi was having procedural issues relating to his visa and that there was a "possibility" he would be unavailable for the weekend. 

With the Springbok team to be announced on Tuesday and with Nkosi still not with them, however, that "possibility" now looks like more of a certainty. 

Cheslin Kolbe is not in the Bok squad as he continues his recovery from injury, so the Nkosi news could pave the way for Aphelele Fassi to get a crack on the wing.

The 23-year-old Sharks speedster has played at fullback in his breakthrough years, but he has played on the wing in his two Bok caps to date. 

Davids pointed to the Springbok versatility on Monday, suggesting a player like Jesse Kriel was also an option for a start on the wing. 

"We've got a lot of versatile players, like Jesse, who can play wing and centre," said Davids.

"We've got Lukhanyo Am who has also bailed us out in that position before, so we're fortunate in that way. We can look at what the opposition offers and where we are as a team and what we want to achieve and make a selection from that."

The rest of the squad, the former Southern Kings mentor added, was all together, including the overseas-based players who had arrived in camp on Sunday. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30 (SA time). 

