31m ago

Share

Former Bok flyhalf Derick Hougaard remains in critical condition

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer alongside Derick Hougaard in 2018. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer alongside Derick Hougaard in 2018. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Derick Hougaard's condition remains critical as the former Springbok flyhalf fights for his life in a Pretoria hospital.

It was reported over the weekend that Hougaard had been in a coma for the past week, reportedly with inflammation in his lungs.

Netwerk24 reported late on Sunday that Hougaard, 40, was "gravely ill" and that he had "serious infection in his lungs".

READ | Fatigue bites badly as wayward Bulls lament a most 'disappointing' season

Known affectionately as the 'Liefling of Loftus', Hougaard played over 100 games for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 before stints with Leicester Tigers and Saracens in England. 

He also played eight Test matches for the Springboks and was part of the 2003 World Cup side that progressed to the quarter-finals of that year's showpiece. 

Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that Hougaard had been given a 50% chance of waking from his coma.

"He has not been awake since then and is on a ventilator because his lungs are not working properly," a source told the Afrikaans publication.

"He is in the intensive care unit where only one person can visit him at a time, so it is a very difficult situation.

"It is obviously traumatic for everyone who goes to visit him to see him with so many pipes in his body and to know that he is fighting for his life."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bull runspringboksderick hougaardrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 393/8 & 28/2
Australia 386/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 183 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 454 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1412 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1680 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 434 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 248 votes
Jake White
7% - 530 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo