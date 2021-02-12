Springboks

Former Springbok fullback unveiled as Cheetahs Institute of Excellence head coach

Ricardo Loubscher (Gallo)
Former Springbok fullback Ricardo Loubscher has been unveiled as the new head coach at the Cheetahs' Institute of Excellence.  

The appointment was confirmed on Friday on the UXI Sport Facebook page

Loubscher, who played in the 2003 World Cup for the Boks, is a well established backline coach in South African professional rugby circles. 

He worked at Stade Francais in France last year but, before then, he spent four years at the Sharks in various capacities including backline and assistant coaching roles. 

Loubscher was also involved in the Springbok set-up in an attacking coach role between 2011 and 2015. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

