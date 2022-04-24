Springboks

35m ago

add bookmark

Former Springbok captain Dawie de Villiers dies

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dawie de Villiers during the opening ceremony of the Springbok Experience museum at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on 27 March 2013. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Dawie de Villiers during the opening ceremony of the Springbok Experience museum at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on 27 March 2013. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Legendary former Springbok captain Dawie de Villiers has died at the age of 81.

De Villiers' family said in a statement he died at his house in Stellenbosch on Saturday night. He had been ill for some time.

"Dawie has been systematically deteriorating over the last few months, but we were privileged to be able to provide him with the assistance of professional help at home," the statement said. 

Dawie 'De Viljee', as the legendary late radio commentator Gerhard Viviers used to call him, was the dominant scrumhalf in South Africa during the 1960s.

He played 25 Tests for the Springboks between 1962 and 1970.

In his final Test, De Villiers captained the Springboks to a 20-17 win over the All Blacks at Ellis Park - a result that secured a famous 3-1 series win.

At 1.71m and 73kg, De Villiers was no giant but was the stereotypical scrumhalf with a great pass, pace, agility and an eye for a gap.

At provincial level, De Villiers played for Boland, Western Province and Transvaal (now Lions).

He was also an ordained minister in the Dutch Reformed Church and a renowned politician.

READ | The 9 greatest ever Springbok No 9s

Dawie de Villiers
Dawie de Villiers in his heyday. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksherman mostertdawie de villiersrugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
51% - 1712 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
49% - 1616 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo