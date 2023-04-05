Former Springbok rugby coach, Sharks legend Ian McIntosh dies

Former Springbok coach and Sharks legend Ian McIntosh has died.

McIntosh coached the Boks in 1993 and 1994 and would go on to serve on the national selection committee. He was considered a legend of the game in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal, where he coached the Sharks in the 1980s and 1990s.

McIntosh died in an Umhlanga hospital early on Wednesday morning and had been diagnosed with cancer.

Tributes from the South African rugby community began pouring in on Wednesday morning.

"Rest in peace, Mac. I Learned so much from you! Will be forever grateful," former Lions and Springbok attack coach Swys de Bruin wrote on his social media accounts.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian McIntosh - a great man of rugby who gave back so much and worked tirelessly to promote the game of rugby. #RIP Master. Our love and thoughts are with his wife Rhona and the McIntosh family.We are going to miss you. pic.twitter.com/8SuKDLApsi — SA Rugby Legends (@SARugbyLegends) April 5, 2023

McIntosh coached the Springboks in a total of 12 Test matches. He also guided the Sharks to four famous Currie Cup titles in the 1990s and was on the losing end in two Super Rugby finals with the franchise.



