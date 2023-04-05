1h ago

Share

Former Springbok rugby coach, Sharks legend Ian McIntosh dies

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ian McIntosh (Gallo)
Ian McIntosh (Gallo)

Former Springbok coach and Sharks legend Ian McIntosh has died. 

McIntosh coached the Boks in 1993 and 1994 and would go on to serve on the national selection committee. He was considered a legend of the game in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal, where he coached the Sharks in the 1980s and 1990s. 

McIntosh died in an Umhlanga hospital early on Wednesday morning and had been diagnosed with cancer. 

Tributes from the South African rugby community began pouring in on Wednesday morning. 

"Rest in peace, Mac. I Learned so much from you! Will be forever grateful," former Lions and Springbok attack coach Swys de Bruin wrote on his social media accounts. 

McIntosh coached the Springboks in a total of 12 Test matches. He also guided the Sharks to four famous Currie Cup titles in the 1990s and was on the losing end in two Super Rugby finals with the franchise. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksian mcintoshdurbanrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Is the decision to give Aiden Markram the Proteas T20 captaincy the right one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! Markram is a natural leader
70% - 877 votes
No! He should have been left to focus on his batting
9% - 109 votes
I'm not sure yet. Let's see what results he brings.
21% - 267 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

30 Mar

Making tomorrow better through equal access
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo