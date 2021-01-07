Springboks

Former Springbok star Aphiwe Dyantyi to appeal doping ban

Aphiwe Dyantyi (Getty)
Former Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi will appeal his four-year doping ban. 

The 26-year-old was handed the ban last month after an independent panel ruled that he had "failed to satisfy the burden of proof to establish that his positive dope test was not intentional."

The process began in 2019 when testing at a Springbok training camp revealed three banned substances in Dyantyi's system, but he has pleaded his innocence throughout. 

With the ban threatening to ruin what was once considered one of the brightest futures in South African rugby, Dyantyi has now decided to appeal the ban. 

The news was confirmed to Sport24 by Khalid Galant, the CEO of the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS), on Thursday.  

The process will now see SAIDS liaise with various parties, including Dyantyi's legal team, to set up a date for the appeal. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

