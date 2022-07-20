France 'beasts would trump Boks with ease'

Former Blues and Leinster utility back Isa Nacewa reckons France would easily dispatch the Springboks.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sky Sport's The Breakdown rugby show, the New Zealander said the French can match - and even better - the Springboks on the physical front. The 39-year-old believes Les Bleus will, from a tactical perspective, also get the better of the world champions.

"The French are absolute beasts. Their forward pack, in my eyes, would absolutely trump South Africa right now," said Nacewa, who played 185 matches for Leinster after joining them from the Blues in 2008.

The four-time European Champions Cup winner added: "They've got a physical presence and a sort of game nous that would trump South Africa with ease.

"We've seen what they can do. Their backs, they don't have to have much structure, game plan and flair. They've got a little bit and it's enough, but that is their style and they know that they go to that and do it very, very well.

"But they are absolute beasts at the breakdown."

Hey @RassieRugby @Springboks here’s one for the boys before the match in two weeks. Think our dear Kiwi friends need some reminding pic.twitter.com/X9tpFDgNEs — A-P (@rugby_ap) July 18, 2022

The Six Nations champions will host the world champions in Marseille on 12 November.

Th Boks currently lie third on the World Rugby rankings, one position behind second-placed France.



