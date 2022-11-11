2h ago

France clear favourites to topple Boks - bookies

Herman Mostert
France's Antoine Dupont. (Photo by: Franck Fife/AFP)
France will get the better of the Springboks in Saturday’s Test in Marseilles, if local bookmakers are to be believed.

The hosts are on a record 11-match unbeaten run, with their impressive stretch of victories dating back to July 2021. It includes a convincing win over New Zealand and a first Six Nations Grand Slam success in more than a decade.

The Springboks, however, have beaten France on their last three visits to the country - 29-26 in 2018; 18-17 in 2017; and 19-10 in 2013.

In all, France have lost their last seven Tests against South Africa, with their most recent success a 20-13 win in Toulouse in 2009.

But time around the French are second on the World Rugby rankings and local bookmakers, Betway, have made them clear favourites to break their losing duck against the Springboks.

The French can be backed at 1.49 odds, while the Boks are outsiders at 2.90 odds. A draw can be backed at 23/1 odds.

The bookmakers predict a French victory in the region of 10 points.

Saturday's Test kicks off at 22:00 (SA time).

Teams:

France

15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana; 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Anthony Jelonch; 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki; 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Substitutes: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Bastien Chalureau, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Matthieu Jalibert

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Deon Fourie 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

