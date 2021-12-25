French publication names 3 Springboks in 2021 Team of the Year

Three Springboks - Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Lukhanyo Am - have been named in French publication L'Equipe's 2021 Team of the Year.

All three players were also included in World Rugby's 2021 Dream Team, alongside Malcolm Marx and Makazole Mapimpi, that was released earlier in December.

The Springboks are not big on personal accolades, but this latest acknowledgement will sit well with fans who were outraged when not one South African player was shortlisted for World Rugby's 2021 Player of the Year award.

Those honours went to Michael Hooper, Samu Kerevi, Maro Itoje and eventual winner Antione Dupont.

Kerevi does not feature in the L'Equipe Team of the Year, with the No 12 jersey instead handed to Am to accommodate Rieko Ioane at outside centre.

The Boks, meanwhile, won eight of their 13 Tests this year that included a series win against the British & Irish Lions and an away win against the All Blacks.

L'Equipe Team of the Year:

15. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand), 14. Will Jordan (New Zealand), 13. Rieko Ioane (New Zealand), 12. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa), 11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales), 10. Romain Ntamack (France), 9. Antoine Dupont (France), 8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand), 7. Michael Hooper (Australia), 6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa), 5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), 4. Maro Itoje (England), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2. Julien Marchand (France), 1. Cyril Baille (France)