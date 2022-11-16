Gatland slams Rassie's 'indefensible' behaviour: Not a great look for the game

Former British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has joined the chorus of critics hitting out at SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus has been vocal on Twitter over the past two weeks, using the platform to highlight officiating discrepancies against the Springboks.

It followed South Africa's narrow defeats to Ireland (19-16) in Dublin and France (30-26) in Marseille.

Erasmus was unrepentant at a media conference in Genoa on Tuesday, insisting he wasn't having a go at referees.

"It's not about having a go at the referees. If I was having a go at the referee, well, I don't think Wayne Barnes would make all those [perceived] bad decisions. He's No 1 in the world and has 100 Tests under the belt," said Erasmus.

"It's obviously something on our side we need to fix. I just want supporters to understand that. If people put a narrative to that, I can't control it."

Gatland, via a column for The Telegraph, has called on SA Rugby Erasmus to rein in Erasmus.

According to Gatland, Erasmus should follow the channels put in place by World Rugby.

"We don't see other directors of rugby or head coaches doing the same thing. I think it's a little bit disappointing. There is a process in place for people to do reports after games and get feedback. And I would like to see Rassie follow that process," Gatland wrote.

"I can't particularly see a defence there for what he's doing. I don't think it's a great look for the game. The last thing we need is coaches taking this [social] media [approach] and making comments about the game."

Gatland was head coach of the British & Irish Lions on their tour to South Africa last year. The series was overshadowed by a video which was leaked after the Lions won the first Test. In the video, Erasmus criticised the performance of Australian referee, Nic Berry, and South African TMO Marius Jonker.

Erasmus was subsequently banned from all rugby-related activities for two months and any match-day activity until 30 September 2022. He was also not allowed to attend Bok press conferences.

"After every game, you pick out things and send in clips where you want clarification and that’s the process you go through," Gatland continued. "Referees, the good ones, will come back and put their hands up on calls they’ve got wrong and you accept that, because it's human nature. We're going to make mistakes, they can't see everything, things are happening so quickly and you understand people aren't going to see every situation.

"I just think as coaches and administrators, there is a process and we need to keep our counsel. You would like to think that someone will pull Erasmus aside, whether it's someone from the South African Rugby Union or their CEO or there's a phone call, to tell Rassie: 'I don't think you're doing yourself any favours, or World Rugby any favours by putting these things out on social media'. Let the public do that and go through the right processes."



