59m ago

Georgian, Aussie and English refs for Springboks' series against Wales

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
  • Nika Amashukeli, Angus Gardner and Matthew Carley will be the referees in the Springboks' home series against Wales.
  • The Boks tackle Wales in Pretoria on 2 July, Bloemfontein on 9 July, and Cape Town on 16 July.
  • SA officials Jaco Peyper, AJ Jacobs, Marius Jonker and Marius van der Westhuizen also received overseas appointments for the June-July Test window.

World Rugby has confirmed the match official appointments for the June-July Test window, with Nika Amashukeli, Angus Gardner and Matthew Carley named as referees for the Springboks' three home Tests against Wales.

Georgian Amashukeli will referee his first Test outside of Europe when he takes charge of South Africa's opener against Wales in Pretoria on 2 July.

Australia's Gardner will referee the second Welsh Test in Bloemfontein on 9 July, with Englishman Carley in charge of the final Test in Cape Town on 16 July.

Meanwhile, South African officials Jaco Peyper, AJ Jacobs, Marius Jonker and Marius van der Westhuizen also received appointments for the Test window. 

Peyper will referee the second Test between the All Blacks and Ireland (9 July), where Van der Westhuizen will be the television match official, two weeks after Jacobs will referee the Test between Chile and Scotland on 25 June. 

Jonker will be heading west on TMO duty in the USA on the first three Saturdays in July. He will start in Argentina, when the Pumas host Scotland in San Salvador (2 July), followed by the two Rugby World Cup qualifiers between Chile and the USA, in Chile (9 July), and a week later in Glendale, Colorado in the USA (16 July). 

World Rugby added that South Africa will have two referees - Morne Ferreira and Ashleigh Murray-Pretorius - on the panel for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from 29-31 July.

Full list of World Rugby's match official appointments

