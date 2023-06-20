18m ago

Grim prognosis on Frans Steyn's World Cup hopes: 'He can't even jog,' says Cheetahs coach

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said Frans Steyn's chances of making it to the World Cup are slim as he attempts to recover from a knee injury.
  • Steyn, who is 36, suffered a knee injury earlier in the season that required surgery and hasn't done any field work yet.
  • Steyn's injury will see him miss Saturday's Currie Cup final between the Cheetahs and the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie offered an even grimmer prognosis of Frans Steyn's chances of making the World Cup squad, saying the utility back is in no shape to get back on the field, let alone jog.

The 36-year-old Steyn, who has won two World Cups with the Springboks while also representing them 76 times, has been waylaid by a knee injury that required surgery.

Steyn was seen as a central part of the Boks' planning, especially from a bench perspective, and also featured at flyhalf last year against Argentina.

READ | Rassie remembers fielding Hougaard's 'tough' kick-offs as he 'prays' for former Bok's recovery

In last week's press conference in Pretoria, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber seemed resigned to the fact that Steyn may not make the fitness grade for his fourth World Cup and this has appears to be further corroborated by Fourie.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday ahead of his team's Currie Cup final against the Pumas on Saturday, Fourie, who was part of the coaching staff when the Cheetahs won the title in 2007, said Steyn wasn't confident of a return to the field soon.

"It will be difficult, and I can't see it happening, but miracles do happen," Fourie said.

"He himself isn't confident that he'll be able to play very soon again.

Heinz Schenk | SA Rugby dents plucky Pumas' international dreams: 'No doors closed, but must be realistic'

"He can't even jog at the moment, so it's a long way to get back on the field and play at a standard that's good enough to go to the World Cup.

"He injured his knee earlier in the season and had to undergo an operation.

"He's still in the rehabilitation process, so he's going to be out for another few months, so he won't be able to play."

pumassa rugbycheetahsspringbokscurrie cupworld cupfrans steynbloemfonteinpretoriarugby
