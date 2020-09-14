Springboks

21m ago

add bookmark

Handre Pollard set to miss Rugby Championship after ACL injury

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handre Pollard (Getty Images)
Handre Pollard (Getty Images)

Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard will miss this year's re-scheduled Rugby Championship after his side Montpellier on Monday ruled him out for "many months" with a knee ligament tear.

South Africa's Pollard, 26, who lifted the Webb Ellis trophy last November, suffered the serious knee injury in last weekend's Top 14 defeat at Montpellier.

"Following last Friday night's match against Racing 92 at La Paris Defence Arena, the club confirm Handre Pollard's absence for many months after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament," the French outfit said.

"We wish him a prompt recovery," they added.

The Springboks are set to start the defence of the Rugby Championship, moved due to the coronavirus pandemic, by facing Argentina on 7 November with the tournament ending on 12 December.

The Lions' Elton Jantjies and the Stormers' Damian Willemse were Pollard's back-ups at last year's World Cup in Japan.

Lock RG Snyman will be sidelined for this autumn after also sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage on his Munster debut in August.

Related Links
SA prop eager to play Test rugby for Scotland
Sanchez kicks 'extraordinary' Stade Francais to opening Top 14 win after Covid-19 cases
Lukhanyo Am to captain inexperienced Boks in Rugby Championship?
Read more on:
montpellierspringboksrugby championshiphandre pollardrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7351 votes
Cricket
11% - 1857 votes
Football
19% - 3341 votes
Athletics
2% - 430 votes
Boxing
1% - 156 votes
Cycling
2% - 421 votes
Golf
5% - 863 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1453 votes
Tennis
3% - 580 votes
Water sports
1% - 155 votes
American sports
1% - 201 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 537 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo