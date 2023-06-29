Hapless Junior Springboks fail at the basics in embarrassing first-ever loss to gallant Italy

In one of the great turnarounds and upsets of the world game, Italy taught the Junior Springboks a harsh lesson in how important the basics are with a stunning 34-26 victory in Thursday's World Rugby Under-20 Championship encounter in Paarl.

The result is patently astounding given that the visitors collapsed to a messy 15-43 reverse to Argentina last weekend but thoroughly deserved as they mastered atrocious conditions at Paarl Gimnasium - where incessant rain and two matches before this skirmish left the pitch in a state - to record a historic first win over South Africans in the tournament.

Some will point out that Junior Bok coach Bafana Nhleko's selection strategy for the match, which saw him bring in six new faces and a raft of internal switches, perhaps contributed to an embarrassing performance though it must be pointed out that rotation has been standard practice for the South Africans in previous years.

However, seldom has it backfired as spectacularly as this.

South Africa, in all honesty, were nowhere in this game.

In a match that demanded solid set-piece management, they won 75% of their scrums (which was sort of an improvement on the Georgia opener) and a mere 62% of their line-out ball.

That pales in comparison with the mind-boggling 17 penalties that they conceded on the day.

In fact, all four of Italy's tries came from the hosts sheer inability to find any sort of discipline.

They would invariably concede a batch of quick-fire penalties, allowing Italy to win field position with a minimum of fuss before holding their structure superbly at maul time and keeping their phase play efficient.

Italy commenced their scoring through a penalty try when Baby Bok prop Mawande Mdanda was shown a yellow card for dragging a maul down on the line yet it should never have come down to that because the South Africans had moments before conceded a feeble late tackle penalty.

Hooker Nicholas Gasperini rounded off after prop Federico Pisani's barnstorming carry from another attacking line-out.

With pivot Simone Brisighella adding a penalty, South Africa found themselves down 0-17 by the second quarter already.

They managed to gain some parity in the collisions by the half-hour mark, leading to tries for centre Katlego Latebele, who latched on an off-load from hooker Juanne Else, before looking set to launch a comeback when replacement halfback Imad Khan kicked a cross-kick for the prone and influential Jurenzo Julius - off the bench early due to an injury to flyhalf Sam Francis - to exploit a defence that was sucked in by solid phase play.

But all that momentum flew out of the window after the break.

Marcos Gallorini, Italy's fearsome replacement tighthead, was at the heart of his side punishing South Africa's continued illness of conceding bafflingly soft penalties.

His second try was borne, yet again, from a petulant late tackle.

The Junior Boks belatedly got back within in striking distance through a dazzling 80m run from centre Damian Markus from a defensive scrum and the presence of mind from Else to glide through a yawning gap left at an attacking breakdown.

However, such moments of brilliance didn't deserve the respite of a face-saving result because for at least 75 minutes, South Africa couldn't do any basics right.

Point scorers:

South Africa 26 (12)

Tries: Katlego Letebele, Jurenzo Julius, Damian Markus, Juanne Else

Conversions: Imad Khan (3)

Italy 31 (17)

Tries: Marcos Gallorini (2), Penalty try, Nicholas Gasperini

Conversions: Simone Brisighella (3)

Penalties: Brisighella, Giovanni Sante