Hardworking 'Sous' Mostert in awe of magical Bok backs: 'They make something happen'

Mostert, who started at flank, was also impressive throughout the game.

Mostert said they were happy with how they've finished the tour.

Springbok utility forward Franco Mostert was in awe of how their backline turned it on when it really mattered in the 27-13 win against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Mostert, who played at blind-side flank for the second consecutive week as Pieter-Steph du Toit remained suspended for his red card against France on 12 November, said their backs had a massive game.

It was Mostert and his forward crew that initially tenderised England before putting them in the fire for the rest of the game.

The Boks even made light work of Thomas du Toit's 60th minute red card as the hosts had little in response in the last 20 minutes.

"When you have guys like Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, and Willie le Roux, they are guys who make something happen," Mostert said.

"You could see that it was their ball and all of a sudden, it was turnover ball and there they went. We have to take our hats off to the backs.

"They really did well to read the play, communicate and ensure what they wanted to do came off. They had a massive game."

Mostert, who again put in an 80-minute effort with his tireless engine said they were very happy with how the result panned out.

The utility forward said the result at Twickenham, their first positive one against their hosts at the ground since 2014, reflected their hard work.

Mostert said they stuck with their plans despite the two early losses in Dublin and Marseille at the start of the tour.

"I'm very relieved. It was a hard week, we were hard on each other and at the end of the game, it paid off," Mostert said.

"We didn't have a great start against Ireland and France, but we stuck with our plans, and everything has now paid off.

"It all comes down to discipline and effort. With those, you can do any play and they will work."