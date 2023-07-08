Hat-trick hero Arendse gets Boks' 2023 RWC journey off to thunderous start with Wallaby whacking

At Loftus Versfeld, Tshwane

The Springboks started their journey to the 2023 Rugby World Cup with a dominant 43-12 crushing of the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld in their Rugby Championship opener.

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat-trick as the home team recovered from a slow start to put their visitors to the sword.

Several players put their hands up as the Boks gave themselves useful momentum ahead of next week's Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

Kurt-Lee Arendse's hat-trick headlined a thunderous return to Afro-Australian rugby relations in the republic as the Springboks crushed Australia 43-12 at a packed Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

The last time 416 Kirkness Street hosted a Springbok/Wallaby Test was in 2016 during the sterility of the Allister Coetzee era where they won 18-10, but didn't score a try.

There was nothing flat about their showing this time as Jacques Nienaber's side overcame a slow start to run roughshod over the visiting Wallaby side that still needs to get used to their new coach Eddie Jones.

If there's a slight concern, it may have been that the Boks over-showed their new attacking hand as they played an enterprising brand of rugby that mixed judicious kicking with phase play and broken play excellence.

The key part of the Boks' display was that their fringe players were immense and left Nienaber and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus with quite the selection headache.

The likes of Andre Esterhuizen, Cobus Reinach, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, and Jean Kleyn were simply superb.

Old-stagers like Willie le Roux, Duane Vermeulen, and Pieter-Steph du Toit were assured while Manie Libbok fitted in like a glove in his first start at flyhalf.

A sterner and more accurate Test awaits at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland where the Boks will face the All Blacks, but with 12 players already in New Zealand, the Boks are ready for that challenge.

Australia's seventh-minute try scored by Koroibete came off a line-out ball Australia lost.

Until that time, the Wallabies had all the throw-ins, where hooker David Porecki found his jumper.

The Boks didn't collect Kleyn's first line out steal and from that turnover, the Boks' unstructured defence was found wanting as the Wallabies shifted the ball wide.

Left-winger Koroibete, who is quickly becoming a nemesis for the Boks, cantered over untouched in the right-hand corner.

Loftus' blue seats that turned green through the capacity crowd were shocked into silence.

It didn't last long though as Libbok, who missed a 53m penalty, goaled a 22m kick to narrow the deficit to 5-3 in the 14th minute.

From the resultant kickoff, the ball found its way to Lukhanyo Am, who wormed his way past a mound of defenders before being stopped.

This belligerent run created enough defensive confusion for the Wallabies to allow the Boks to go through the phases from their half until Arendse scored in the corner.

Within a space of a minute, the Boks had gone from trailing to being in a 10-5 lead.

Libbok also had a break from deep in his half, but such is his pace, he outstripped his support and coughed up the ball in Australia's 22.

The Boks also had another foray in the 28th minute where Esterhuizen and Du Toit combined to take the ball wide and into the 22.

The ball was coughed up, and the resultant lineout saw a delicious variation where Orie dropped the ball to Van Staden.

The live wire openside flanker doubled around the blindside and shuffled the ball to hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who passed to Arensde to complete his brace on the half-hour mark.

There were no further points exchanged in the half as the Boks were happy to play the rugby in the right area of the field.

However, the visitors were also not helped by Reece Hodge missing two long-range penalties.

The Boks started the second stanza by raiding Australia's 22.

They could and should have had better returns, but a rare lack of composure saw them butcher three try-scoring opportunities in the first nine minutes.

Two were from lineouts and one knock-on just before the try line.

The Boks' varied green wave was too much for Australia to handle and Arendse completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute when he scored in the corner.

The Bok lineout that had a semblance of control, took full charge, and forced Australia to concede a 53rd minute penalty try and a yellow card for David Porecki after the hooker collapsed a try-line bound maul.

The Boks were denied a 55th-minute Libbok try when Du Toit was adjudged to have knocked the ball on in the tackle that led to what would have been Libbok's try.

The Boks' physical squeeze was constricting, and the Wallabies coughed up another yellow card and penalty try in the 68th minute.

The Boks eventually scored in the 75th minute through Du Toit, but the last try was had by the Wallabies, who scored through Carter Gordon on the stroke of full-time.

However, the Wallabies were well and truly vanquished as another trip to Loftus Versfeld ended up in defeat.

Scorers:

South Africa 43 (17)

Tries: Kurt-Lee Arende (3), Penalty try (2), Pieter-Steph du Toit

Conversions: Manie Libbok (3)

Penalty: Libbok

Australia 12 (5)

Tries: Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon

Conversion: Gordon



